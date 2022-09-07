ITV’s Mary Nightingale had a most unfortunate Matt Berry moment and we can’t stop watching

Entertainment

Spare a thought for ITV News presenter Mary Nightingale, who got to report that Boris Johnson was finally leaving Downing Street, when this happened.

I’ve not been able to stop laughing at this warbling queen since last night ahhaahah pic.twitter.com/bHMj7wBfqy — jack rem x (@jackremmington) September 6, 2022

Gah! How annoying would that be on live telly?

And while ‘warbling queen’ might be a bit (very) harsh, it definitely reminded people of someone …

why did she deliver this like matt berry in wwdits pic.twitter.com/EosCsxSdYq — victoria (@torialilith) September 6, 2022

Ooof. And that’s What We Do In The Shadows, in the unlikely event you don’t already know.

And if you want a reminder of exactly the great man does it, they really don’t come much better than this.

perhaps matt berry’s greatest line delivery yet pic.twitter.com/1wxm64GQsK — jackie daytona (@gentlydirks) August 24, 2022

Source TikTok @imogenlysandrou Twitter @torialilith @jackremmington