ITV’s Mary Nightingale had a most unfortunate Matt Berry moment and we can’t stop watching

Poke Staff. Updated September 7th, 2022

Spare a thought for ITV News presenter Mary Nightingale, who got to report that Boris Johnson was finally leaving Downing Street, when this happened.

Gah! How annoying would that be on live telly?

And while ‘warbling queen’ might be a bit (very) harsh, it definitely reminded people of someone …

Ooof. And that’s What We Do In The Shadows, in the unlikely event you don’t already know.

And if you want a reminder of exactly the great man does it, they really don’t come much better than this.

