This bridge opening didn’t go entirely to plan and it was all about the ribbon

This bridge opening ceremony in Congo didn’t go entirely to plan after it turned out the ribbon’s role appeared to be more than a decorative one.

Much more.

The video’s gone wildly viral and here are some of the things people were saying about it after it was shared by Redditor imposibia.

And it’s important to say that no-one was injured in the collapse, according to reports.

‘Structural ribbon 🎀’

Edd_the_Redd ‘Typical engineers. They asked for a ribbon as a part of the bridge and they got it.’

n00biwankan00bi ‘It’s like a genie. Be VERY PRECISE in what you ask of engineers.’

SinisterYear ‘That is some great engineering. The bridge waited until after the ribbon was cut before it collapsed.’

vintagesoul_DE ‘Am I the only one made a little depressed by this? Look how excited everyone was to be there… MFs just wanted a damn bridge to be proud of. My guess is their civil engineers don’t have the best access to training or resources.’

twohrdrive ‘They’ll never get over that one.’

yeahnope_00

Source Reddit u/imposibia