Sooz Kempner’s version of the Liz Truss speech perfectly captures that rabbit-in-the-headlights delivery

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 7th, 2022

There’s an expression to describe absolutely awful yet somehow compelling viewing, and it’s ‘carcrash TV’. Less than 24 hours in, we’re already convinced that Liz Truss has embarked on a carcrash premiership, and we’re strapping in for a bumpy ride.

She started as we expect her to go on, with an ambitious but vague and uncosted set of promises

The brilliant Sooz Kempner watched the speech, like the rest of us, but instead of holding her head in despair, she rushed off and created this hilariously accurate parody of what she’d just seen.

“I’m full of grit.”

These reactions show just what tweeters thought of the alternative speech.

At least, we think Sooz made a parody.

You can follow her on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, or support her work here.

