Sooz Kempner’s version of the Liz Truss speech perfectly captures that rabbit-in-the-headlights delivery

There’s an expression to describe absolutely awful yet somehow compelling viewing, and it’s ‘carcrash TV’. Less than 24 hours in, we’re already convinced that Liz Truss has embarked on a carcrash premiership, and we’re strapping in for a bumpy ride.

She started as we expect her to go on, with an ambitious but vague and uncosted set of promises …

‘We will get Britain working again.

‘We will make Britain an aspiration nation’ – big promises from Liz Truss Er, your party has been in power for the past 12 years pic.twitter.com/Gtefnaox6r — Paul Johnson (@paul__johnson) September 6, 2022

The brilliant Sooz Kempner watched the speech, like the rest of us, but instead of holding her head in despair, she rushed off and created this hilariously accurate parody of what she’d just seen.

Liz Truss' first speech as Prime Minister pic.twitter.com/uO17SBaZbO — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) September 6, 2022

“I’m full of grit.”

These reactions show just what tweeters thought of the alternative speech.

Simultaneously crying and laughing https://t.co/1gVWiOX9ZL — Marshmallow Faerie🍄🏳️‍🌈 (@MallowFae) September 6, 2022

Just perfect. I was waiting to see how Sooz would reference the weather and she didn't disappoint. 🤣 https://t.co/HAvP6IOZ31 — Dermot Devlin (@castleDD) September 6, 2022

SOOZ how dare you be this good https://t.co/wMTd2gtLor — The sea was closed (@scannertemp) September 6, 2022

Literally can't tell the difference between that and the actual Truss speech. Uncanny! — Toby #GTTO #FBPE (@heimi) September 6, 2022

At least, we think Sooz made a parody.

You really think you can put her speech up and claim it as your own? Nice try Sooz — Dave (@DavidMackayy) September 6, 2022

You can follow her on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, or support her work here.

