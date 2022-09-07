Just when you think this drama can’t possibly get any more dramatic, it does

Life

First in an occasional series, drama of the week is surely this blow-by-blow account of a most unexpected early hours encounter.

‘How was your morning?’ said @hayche_pylori who shared it on Twitter.

how was your morning pic.twitter.com/KkPKVqYZoh — hayche (@hayche_pylori) September 5, 2022

And just in case that’s tricky to read, here it is in full.

Oof. And just a few of the many, many things people were saying about it.

Please tell me you added to the chaos by casually dropping a “What’s up Brandon, everything ok?” — Kris with a K (@Kris_Kielbasa) September 5, 2022

poke my head out “hey brandon! good to see you. i still have that shirt you left in my bedroom if you want it back” *look to woman he is fighting with* “oh hey girl i LOVE those pants” and just disappear — potato slug she/her (@sluggityslug) September 5, 2022

I'm waiting for the next twist in which we find out he's also been lying about his name to the housemates. — Adeliz Dreux (@TBDrDrew2) September 5, 2022

I’ve never understood partners who want to fight the person their partner cheated on them with, it doesn’t matter if they’re a homewrecker, your partner still cheated, that’s who your beef is with — nova~ (@novaFPS__) September 6, 2022

The plot twist is that the texter is the third fiance but she's an introvert and would rather be upset in private — Arté 🇦🇬🇧🇲 (@ByeArtie) September 6, 2022

no one tell my boyfriend — hayche (@hayche_pylori) September 6, 2022

Source Twitter @hayche_pylori