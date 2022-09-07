News

Eric Trump’s defence of his dad wasn’t the slam-dunk he thought – 9 funniest takedowns

John Plunkett. Updated September 7th, 2022

A document describing a foreign government’s nuclear capabilities was reportedly among the 11,000 government documents and photographs retrieved by FBI agents from Donald Trump’s Florida estate.

The former president has been raging against the FBI, the Department of Justice, and anyone else he can think of following the search of his Mar-a-Lago property last month.

Here’s one of the photos released by the Justice of Department.

And it prompted this unintentionally hilarious defence of his father by Eric Trump which, it’s fair to say, isn’t the slam-dunk he presumably thinks it is.

The exchange from his Fox News interview with Sean Hannity went viral after it was shared by @Acyn. And here are our favourite things people said about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Purely for clarification purposes, there was also this.

And finally …

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Twitter @Acyn