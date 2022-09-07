Eric Trump’s defence of his dad wasn’t the slam-dunk he thought – 9 funniest takedowns

News

A document describing a foreign government’s nuclear capabilities was reportedly among the 11,000 government documents and photographs retrieved by FBI agents from Donald Trump’s Florida estate.

The former president has been raging against the FBI, the Department of Justice, and anyone else he can think of following the search of his Mar-a-Lago property last month.

Here’s one of the photos released by the Justice of Department.

And it prompted this unintentionally hilarious defence of his father by Eric Trump which, it’s fair to say, isn’t the slam-dunk he presumably thinks it is.

Eric Trump: My father is a very very neat guy. He doesn’t leave documents staged all over an office floor. pic.twitter.com/LLv7nf1Dfu — Acyn (@Acyn) September 7, 2022

The exchange from his Fox News interview with Sean Hannity went viral after it was shared by @Acyn. And here are our favourite things people said about it.

I can't believe they still think this was the illegal part. https://t.co/ysygLxEyjy — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) September 7, 2022

A classic Trump combo of missing the point and also lying about readily observable facts. https://t.co/C79zwgBux9 — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) September 7, 2022

Do they really think the FBI putting documents on the floor to photograph them together is the problem and not the fact that TRUMP STOLE NUCLEAR SECRETS!? pic.twitter.com/CsUTHRoKGG — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) September 7, 2022

Do they think the FBI found this and photographed it in place? pic.twitter.com/LqViBe3AkI — Jason V (@Jason_V__) September 7, 2022

Eric the Dumb: “My dada kept the stolen incredibly sensitive top secret classified documents he stole in his desk and closet, not on the floor!” https://t.co/k5wSfjyRcR — Spiro Agnew’s Ghost (@SpiroAgnewGhost) September 7, 2022

This is definitely the line of defense they should use in court. https://t.co/P7A0jjNS8X — Heather Gardner (@heathergtv) September 7, 2022

"My dad keeps his stolen top secret documents in boxes and his desk drawer. He would never leave them on the floor!" is not quite the defense this failson seems to think it is. https://t.co/818pE6OzHc — Khashoggi’s Ghost 🇺🇦🌻 (@UROCKlive1) September 7, 2022

Yes Eric, we give in. Your father kept his stolen nuclear secrets very neat and in order. https://t.co/tLJtCgilJp — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) September 7, 2022

Purely for clarification purposes, there was also this.

Uh huh, sure @erictrump. Your dad is a “very very neat guy” 😂 pic.twitter.com/rhSWOXZrJw — Gabe Sanchez  (@iamgabesanchez) September 7, 2022

And finally …

I am amazed that Eric grew up in a house with both silverware and electrical outlets and somehow still managed to survive. — Chevron 🇺🇦🌈🌊#Resist #BLM (@lachevron) September 7, 2022

Source Twitter @Acyn