A Tory MP told Gary Lineker to stick to football and Brian Moore’s takedown was A++

Celebrity

Tory MP Steve Brine isn’t the first – and probably won’t be the last – to tell Gary Lineker to stick to football on Twitter, but not many of them end up owned in quite this style.

The Match of the Day man, as you’ll probably know, likes to tweet about all sorts of issues and invariably goes viral when he does so.

Like this recent tweet about sewage and our water companies, for instance.

As a politician how could you ever, under any circumstances, bring yourself to vote for pumping sewage into our seas? Unfathomable! — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) August 22, 2022

Tory MP Steve Brine – who you’d have thought would know a thing or two about salt water – wasn’t happy about it, and told BBC director general Tim Davie at a Commons committee this week.

“My constituents don’t pay for Gary Lineker to tweet about water quality” Tory MP Steve Brine is furious that Gary Lineker has a Twitter account pic.twitter.com/u20b2iYts4 — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) September 6, 2022

This response really nailed it.

In his free time, when he can do whatever he likes, Lineker seems to care about some important things. In Tory MP Steve Brine’s work time, when he ought to be caring about important things, he concerns himself with Lineker’s free time. Weird. — MalkyM (@MalkyMa) September 6, 2022

As did James O’Brien over on LBC when he said this.

“His brain is so boiled, he doesn’t realise how stupid he’s been rendered.” James O’Brien reveals the ultimate hypocrisy of MP Steve Brine – who took exception to Gary Lineker tweeting about sewage being pumped into UK waters. @mrjamesob pic.twitter.com/oMuhgdXJmb — LBC (@LBC) September 7, 2022

But it surely doesn’t get much better than this, from former England rugby union international and all-round good guy Brian Moore, who did this.



Oof.

Last word to Gary Lineker.

It’s funny how those who shout the loudest for freedom of speech are so often the first ones to demand you shut up when they disagree with your opinion. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) September 7, 2022

And this.

Daily water quality check. I’ll give it a solid 7/10. You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/COOQSmEqfr — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) September 6, 2022

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Twitter @brianmoore666