Hearts skipped a beat as Taylor Hawkins’ son joined the Foo Fighters for his dad’s moving tribute

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 5th, 2022

The stars were out at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, as the Foo Fighters and friends paid a sometimes tearful tribute to Taylor Hawkins, who had been their drummer for 25 years when he died suddenly in March.

Paul McCartney, Liam Gallagher and Chrissie Hynde were among the acts playing to the capacity audience.

But it was Taylor’s 16-year-old son, Shane who really stole the show.

To sum up –

