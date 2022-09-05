Hearts skipped a beat as Taylor Hawkins’ son joined the Foo Fighters for his dad’s moving tribute
The stars were out at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, as the Foo Fighters and friends paid a sometimes tearful tribute to Taylor Hawkins, who had been their drummer for 25 years when he died suddenly in March.
Oh my Goodness. I love Dave Grohl so damn much. What a wonderful man. What a real man. What a tribute. The raw emotion.
I love this band. So. Much.
Times like these. #FooFighters @foofighters #taylorhawkinstribute #TaylorHawkins pic.twitter.com/1bGstvCXes
— Cheryl Swift (@DuchessofRnR) September 3, 2022
Paul McCartney, Liam Gallagher and Chrissie Hynde were among the acts playing to the capacity audience.
Massive Love n Respect to The Foo Fighters that was EMOTIONAL fly on TAYLOR LG x
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 4, 2022
80 years old and absolutely rocking the shit out of the place!!!
What a legend Sir Paul McCartney is!#PaulMcCartney
#taylorhawkinstribute pic.twitter.com/buoTnZ6Ddw
— Martin Striberger (@MStriberger) September 3, 2022
Taylor was the one guy who would have enjoyed this more than anyone!#taylorhawkinstribute @taylorhawkins @foofighters pic.twitter.com/woBwrgoFEt
— Stewart Copeland (@copelandmusic) September 4, 2022
But it was Taylor’s 16-year-old son, Shane who really stole the show.
Shane Hawkins playing “My Hero” behind his father’s drums.
I have no words. #taylorhawkinstribute #MyHero #FooFighters pic.twitter.com/5Kyjj8JgqH
— Trent Catilla (@_catilla) September 3, 2022
Shane Hawkins, the 16 year old son of the late Taylor Hawkins playing the drums during “My Hero” with the Foo Fighters during the tribute show to his dad, has me 😭 pic.twitter.com/pBiyPurMC9
— Travis Akers (@travisakers) September 4, 2022
Best thing you'll see today. 🎸❤️ https://t.co/lFC6vXmKQG
— ChadLindberg (@ChadLindberg) September 4, 2022
That was very very heavy …💜 @foofighters @taylorhawkins https://t.co/Or2nSHKegS
— Charlie Benante (@skisum) September 4, 2022
Shane Hawkins, the 16-year-old son of the late Taylor Hawkins, sits behind the kit for the Foo Fighters performance of ‘My Hero’ and now my eyes are sweating.
https://t.co/CRV85u37Z5
— Korked Bats (@korkedbats) September 3, 2022
This is just incredible https://t.co/jO6nqEvd8o
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) September 4, 2022
Dave Grohl and Shane Hawkins ❤️#FooFighters #TaylorHawkinsTribute pic.twitter.com/ZTvc2jISt6
— CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) September 3, 2022
To sum up –
Holy shit. Chills. Just chills. Beautiful. https://t.co/QMyVxuuCwg
— Dee Snider🇺🇸🎤 (@deesnider) September 4, 2022
