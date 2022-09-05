Politics

17 scathing takedowns of the suggestion to bar comedians from political shows

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 5th, 2022

As you probably know, Joe Lycett absolutely smashed it on Laura Kuenssberg’s new Sunday morning political show, with some weapons-grade sarcasm aimed at Liz Truss.

If you didn’t know, you can read more about that here.

His comments got a metaphorical cheer from Twitter …

Well – most of Twitter!

The former head of BBC Political Programmes, including the Marr Show and Newsnight, Rob Burley, had a very different view.

Here’s what people thought of the criticism.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2