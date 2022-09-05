17 scathing takedowns of the suggestion to bar comedians from political shows

Politics

As you probably know, Joe Lycett absolutely smashed it on Laura Kuenssberg’s new Sunday morning political show, with some weapons-grade sarcasm aimed at Liz Truss.

Really excited to be on this new version of Would I Lie To You https://t.co/jsmuj93cnq — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) September 3, 2022

If you didn’t know, you can read more about that here.

His comments got a metaphorical cheer from Twitter …

A master class in how to take the piss out of the piss takers.👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼@joelycett https://t.co/mkvTsE7C36 — Kath 🇺🇦💙🙀❄️🇪🇺✊🏾 (@KathyBurke) September 4, 2022

This is truly outstanding, and really cements how comedians can cut through the bullshit. I am biased (natch) but more comedians on political shows please. @joelycett you're my hero. https://t.co/VyPBAd6Hdm — Rosie Jones (@josierones) September 4, 2022

Just caught up with the new Joe Lycett Sunday morning politics show. I think it’s a winner. — Krishnan Guru-Murthy (@krishgm) September 4, 2022

Joe Lycett has done more serious political commentary in a few minutes of being daft than most of the Westminster clique have in weeks. Where we are is ridiculous and it deserves ridicule. — Darryl Morris 🇺🇦 (@darrylmorris) September 4, 2022

Well – most of Twitter!

The former head of BBC Political Programmes, including the Marr Show and Newsnight, Rob Burley, had a very different view.

Here’s what people thought of the criticism.

1.

I have to, respectfully, disagree on this occasion Rob. Joe's series on Channel 4 has consistently tackled political and consumer issues, and I think his voice is as valid as some of the non-politician faces we've seen on BBC politics shows over the last few years. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) September 4, 2022

2.

Aw don't be snobby towards us! Plenty of comics,including Lycett, endlessly think about and care about politics. We guest on serious shows despite them bringing us grief sometimes! Our job is connecting with people and as guests we are every bit as valid as other non politicians. — Shaparak Khorsandi 🌻💙💛 (@ShappiKhorsandi) September 4, 2022

3.

Clearly Lycett’s comments cut through and we can’t have that can we — Rob Manuel 🧻 (@robmanuel) September 4, 2022

4.

Not enough Farage or Le Pen for this guy https://t.co/yx6A6vBC3v — Steve Peers (@StevePeers) September 4, 2022

5.

Well, the journalists have failed us. Maybe it’s time for the comedians to succeed where the fourth estate hasn’t, and actually hold corruption and idiocy in our politics to account? — 🙅🏻‍♂️ ʟᴀʀʀʏ ᴀɴᴅ ᴘᴀᴜʟ 🙅🏼‍♂️ (@larryandpaul) September 4, 2022

6.

You'd have to something akin to a thin-skinned Goebbels to think it was acceptable to book far-right propagandists like Sebastian Gorka, Ben Shapiro and Marine Le Pen but find gentle satire from @joelycett reprehensible https://t.co/QrPWrIc7ru pic.twitter.com/hkxvE9Pfz8 — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) September 4, 2022

7.

Joe Lycett was booked as a comedian on a political breakfast show and did something genuinely challenging, subversive and hilarious. You'd think the Freeze Peach people would be DELIGHTED. — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) September 4, 2022

8.

yeah, much better to put wannabe prime ministers on comedy shows to let them better build their loveable bumbling image, right https://t.co/KgaSdgVIxQ — Dr Charlotte Lydia Riley (@lottelydia) September 4, 2022

9.