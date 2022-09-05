Tory members have elected Liz Truss the nation’s new PM – 27 vote-winning responses

News

After what seems like forever but is slightly less than eight weeks, the campaign to replace Boris Johnson as Tory Party leader is finally over, and the UK has a new prime minister.

And the winner was … Rishi Sunak. No, of course not.

Here’s the moment 81,000 people chose the next Prime Minister. The other 67 million of us thank you all. pic.twitter.com/S6cgSIgskI — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) September 5, 2022

Here are the votes in full.

NEW: LIZ TRUSS ELECTED LEADER OF THE CONSERVATIVE PARTY AND WILL BE THE NEXT UK PRIME MINISTER TRUSS: 81,326 (57.4%)

SUNAK: 60,399 (42.6%)

Turnout: 82.6% 141,725 Truss will be the UK’s third female prime minister and the fourth Conservative PM in six years. — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) September 5, 2022

As the perfectly circular Venn diagram of the Continuity Johnson Candidate and Cosplay Thatcher, Truss’s promises of tax cuts, a bonfire of EU ‘red tape’ and a rejection of ‘woke’ culture, Truss spoke to the heart of the 180,000-strong Tory membership.

Truss’s acceptance speech was as entirely underwhelming as you expected it to be.

“I will deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy” New Tory party leader Liz Truss says she “campaigned as a Conservative, and I will govern as a Conservative” as she vows to deal with energy billshttps://t.co/EnV6ob3f6W pic.twitter.com/1qSgXDgG7f — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) September 5, 2022

And here are our pick of all the responses rolling in right now …

BREAKING: The United Kingdom has a new Worst Prime Minister Ever x — Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@BBCLauraKT) September 5, 2022

Liz Truss being Prime Minister is like when Apple made everyone have that U2 album they didn’t want in their iTunes library — Rachael (@RachaelvsWorld) September 5, 2022

Yes @trussliz absolutely smashed it babe!!! — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) September 5, 2022

Liz Truss got 47% of eligible Tory members She wouldn't meet the threshold that ministers set for union members voting on strike action — Frances O'Grady (@FrancesOGrady) September 5, 2022

At least Sunak is having a shit day — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) September 5, 2022

Has she hit the ground yet? She did promise. — Adrian Edmondson (@AdrianEdmondson) September 5, 2022

ALL MAINSTREAM MEDIA: PLEASE REPORT TO SECTOR 4 FOR PROCESSING — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) September 5, 2022

You maniacs! You did it! Damn you! God damn you all to hell! pic.twitter.com/QHWq9wgQwc — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) September 5, 2022

Word of the day is Zugzwang [tzoog-tzwung]: a situation in chess (and life) in which a move must be made, but each possible one will make the situation worse. — Susie Dent (@susie_dent) September 5, 2022

Liz Truss: "I think we have shown the breadth and depth of talent in the Conservative Party." Can't argue with that. — Marty Lawrence (@TeaAndCopy) September 5, 2022

The clown 🤡 is dead- long live the new clown 🤡 — Dom Joly (@domjoly) September 5, 2022

