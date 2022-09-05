News

Tory members have elected Liz Truss the nation’s new PM – 27 vote-winning responses

Poke Staff. Updated September 5th, 2022

After what seems like forever but is slightly less than eight weeks, the campaign to replace Boris Johnson as Tory Party leader is finally over, and the UK has a new prime minister.

And the winner was … Rishi Sunak. No, of course not.

Here are the votes in full.

As the perfectly circular Venn diagram of the Continuity Johnson Candidate and Cosplay Thatcher, Truss’s promises of tax cuts, a bonfire of EU ‘red tape’ and a rejection of ‘woke’ culture, Truss spoke to the heart of the 180,000-strong Tory membership.

Truss’s acceptance speech was as entirely underwhelming as you expected it to be.

And here are our pick of all the responses rolling in right now …

