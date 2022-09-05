Edwina Currie had a cost of living crisis money-saving tip and Martin Lewis’s response was everything

News

You might remember last week former Tory MP and cabinet minister Edwina Currie told everyone to calm down about the cost of living crisis, telling money saving expert Martin Lewis not to use the word ‘catastrophe’.

I would like you, Martin, to stop using words like “catastrophe,” and instead advise people take sensible steps to reduce the effect on their families and businesses.

And stop pretending that governments can do everything.

They can’t. https://t.co/MZ50dixNjH — Edwina Currie (@Edwina_Currie) August 31, 2022

Currie ended up owned into next week – you can read our favourite responses here – but we mention it again because she was a guest on ITV’s Good Morning Britain today.

And fortunately for everyone involved, Lewis was on it too. And the look on his face as Currie unfurled her money saving solution to viewers surely spoke for everyone.

What’s everyone worrying about? Stick a bit of silver foil behind the radiator and move the sofa and you’ll be ok. #GMB pic.twitter.com/LvmV7DWETI — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) September 5, 2022

Extraordinary scenes. And here are our favourite things people said about it.

1.

Martin Lewis’s face when she brings out the fucking tin foil pic.twitter.com/NGW8qou5r9 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 5, 2022

2.

Oh look, it's the blithely hideous id of English Conservatism, with its roll of foil pic.twitter.com/Alsd6FRakv — John Harris (@johnharris1969) September 5, 2022

3.

We’ve reached the stage of tin foil@MartinSLewis is everyone of us pic.twitter.com/XWNC71Ufp6 — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) September 5, 2022

4.

Martin Lewis is us all here pic.twitter.com/ZNyIy6EHrF — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) September 5, 2022

5.

Oh god. In lieu of anything helpful Edwina Currie has turned into a Blue Peter presenter. @GMB And – when ppl wang on about ‘the old days,’ remind them that when they had hypothermia at least they weren’t paying thousands of pounds for the pleasure pic.twitter.com/hwYUiG2xFv — Jemma Forte (@jemmaforte) September 5, 2022

6.

“Here’s my tip, put some of this behind your radiators…” 🤯 Former Tory MP Edwina Currie has a solution for families struggling to afford energy bills: silver foil. These people live on another planet.#EnoughlsEnough pic.twitter.com/iovVn99SNp — Enough is Enough (@eiecampaign) September 5, 2022

7.

First a new kettle, now foil. pic.twitter.com/2wwe7BoQWJ — Gareth Roberts (@robbohuyton) September 5, 2022

8.

Children will starve.

People will freeze.

Ultimately many will die. Here’s Former Tory MP Edwina Currie telling the nation to stick silver foil behind your radiator and all will be fine. It’s not only outrageously out of touch, it’s fucking insulting!

pic.twitter.com/88pkJUonQp — Derek Watson (@derekwatson89) September 5, 2022

9.

Edwina Currie taking off her tinfoil hat and stuffing it down the back of the radiator to solve the energy price crisis. pic.twitter.com/Yxd1MhHQkb — Stephen Flynn MP (@StephenFlynnSNP) September 5, 2022

In one picture …

Martin Lewis as Edwina Currie hands out tips #GMB pic.twitter.com/UWOzW0qY54 — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) September 5, 2022

And just in case Currie was still in any doubt about the seriousness of the situation.

And if she’s still not convinced, maybe she’ll listen to this person.

Butcher Ieuan Edwards’ bills will go from £2,500 a week to £15k a week. He tells @Edwina_Currie that Martin is right to call the situation a catastrophe & her calls for Martin to stop using that word were ‘completely out of touch with what’s actually happening on the coal face’ pic.twitter.com/BPovOPKEJU — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) September 5, 2022

To conclude …

Martin Lewis is going to go Berserker mode by the end of this month https://t.co/DvJEAClDPB — HK (@HKesvani) September 5, 2022

