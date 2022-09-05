News

Edwina Currie had a cost of living crisis money-saving tip and Martin Lewis’s response was everything

John Plunkett. Updated September 5th, 2022

You might remember last week former Tory MP and cabinet minister Edwina Currie told everyone to calm down about the cost of living crisis, telling money saving expert Martin Lewis not to use the word ‘catastrophe’.

Currie ended up owned into next week – you can read our favourite responses here – but we mention it again because she was a guest on ITV’s Good Morning Britain today.

And fortunately for everyone involved, Lewis was on it too. And the look on his face as Currie unfurled her money saving solution to viewers surely spoke for everyone.

Extraordinary scenes. And here are our favourite things people said about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

In one picture …

And just in case Currie was still in any doubt about the seriousness of the situation.

And if she’s still not convinced, maybe she’ll listen to this person.

To conclude …

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Twitter @SaulStaniforth