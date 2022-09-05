The Daily Mail’s front-page tantrum about Joe Lycett got precisely the scorn it deserved – 19 great responses

News

In what must be a strong contender for the most ‘Dog bites man’ headline of the year, the Daily Mail has effectively gone with ‘Satirist mocks politician’.

Here’s what the comedian in question had to say about it.

I’ll be off to the framers in the morning pic.twitter.com/tJLFwtSnBU — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) September 4, 2022

Even ignoring the enormous list of things that should have taken predence, that’s an extraordinarily bad splash.

These tweets have it covered.

1.

A brilliant comedian went on the telly & pretended to be 'very right-wing'. He sounded absolutely ridiculous but also *exactly the same* as someone who really is 'very right-wing'. And that is why they're all so furious. It's not a mirror's fault when you hate what you see in it. pic.twitter.com/uQUctMZq1Y — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) September 5, 2022

2.

“Freedom of speech” “you can’t joke about anything these days” “snowflake lefty woke vulture don’t like hurty words” and then 👇 pic.twitter.com/fGtTBTrMqq — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) September 5, 2022

3.

A headline splash straight out the era of "Duncan Sandys Fury At BBC Snub" https://t.co/X9BK9eXF02 — Danny Baker (@prodnose) September 4, 2022

4.

After three years of Boris as PM, the Mail can't cope with someone doing their actual job. pic.twitter.com/EQ4hDZhsjH — Alison B (@akbea) September 5, 2022

5.

For only 55p you can get such scoops as “comedian makes joke” pic.twitter.com/DIjDrSVTyg — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 5, 2022

6.

You know the country is imploding when a comedian jokes about the PM. Unprecedented. Thank God for the Daily Mail highlighting the big issues as our hungry children cry themselves to sleep. pic.twitter.com/BHY8R9pfoH — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) September 4, 2022

7.

Has the Daily Mail gone all “woke”? pic.twitter.com/Sv6KatuV0A — Adil Ray OBE (@adilray) September 5, 2022

8.

The Daily Mail: this comedian said something that we think but he said it in a way that suggested he might not actually have meant it. It’s a disgrace! Also The Daily Mail: you can’t say anything these days without lefty snowflakes getting offended! — Matt Green (@mattgreencomedy) September 4, 2022

9.

Paul Dacre’s anti-BBC obsession at the Daily Mail produces a truly insane front page, given the state of the world. This is cloud cuckoo land. pic.twitter.com/v5JnGkp2l2 — David Yelland (@davidyelland) September 5, 2022

10.