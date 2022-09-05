10 (Downing Street) times Joe Lycett hilariously aced it and won our vote again and again

Celebrity

As you’ll have seen by now, Joe Lycett’s been making everyone’s day better with his fabulously sarcastic response to Liz Truss’s interview on Laura Kuenssberg’s new BBC1 show.

Big fan of @joelycett refusing to take an unserious person seriously pic.twitter.com/KETihwgRbV — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) September 4, 2022

And it’s not the first time the comedian and TV presenter has made our day better, so enjoy these 10 times Joe Lycett has totally aced it, beginning with the most recent …

1. When he owned the Daily Mail’s furious front page about his Liz Truss comments like this …

I’ll be off to the framers in the morning pic.twitter.com/tJLFwtSnBU — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) September 4, 2022

2. When he opened the Commonwealth Games like this

soz @pritipatel just a bit of banter tehehe 🤪 https://t.co/kXjwEd7Gpu — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) July 28, 2022

3. His epic parking ticket story on Channel 4’s 8 Out Of 10 Cats which goes viral again at least once a year

4. When Birmingham’s Lord Mayor opened his kitchen extension

Today is one of the greatest days in the history of the City of Birmingham. It is officially one year since the opening of my kitchen extension, The Mosquito Wing, by The Lord Mayor of Birmingham. A thread. (1/10) — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) May 14, 2020

In March 2019 I emailed the office of The Lord Mayor Yvonne Mosquito asking if she would open my kitchen extension. (2/10) pic.twitter.com/LCTutXxBwZ — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) May 14, 2020

Her people said no because it is a private event and she doesn’t do private events. And also presumably because it’s a kitchen extension. (3/10) pic.twitter.com/JTE2ah4bkW — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) May 14, 2020

Furious, I suggested that perhaps I could make it a public event, raffle off tickets to members of the public to join, and give the proceeds to the Lord Mayor’s charity. She agreed and the event was set. Thousands of people applied to win just four tickets. (4/10) pic.twitter.com/iq2p4VB28i — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) May 14, 2020

I met the winners in a nearby pub for a pint and then to protect the location of my house they were blindfolded, had their phones confiscated, and were driven to the event. (5/10) pic.twitter.com/Vtpab0h9bj — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) May 14, 2020

Then the Lord Mayor came and opened my kitchen. She cut a ribbon, made a speech, unveiled the plaque, and stayed for drinks and canapés. You can watch the whole live stream here. https://t.co/qj1yxM2SKC (6/10) — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) May 14, 2020

Oh and @Shefali_oza local did the weather on @bbcmtd live from the kitchen. You can watch that here. https://t.co/YfQL6AL1Ez (8/10) — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) May 14, 2020

We raised £3000 and later that year I presented a massive cheque to the Mayor outside the town hall. https://t.co/psR4DeRIkv (9/10) — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) May 14, 2020

Thank you for reading and may I wish you a very Happy Mosquito Wing Day. (10/10) pic.twitter.com/IXkQbREaYy — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) May 14, 2020

5. When Joe and a bunch of friends responded like this to that celebrity version of Imagine

Made a video with some friends pic.twitter.com/12DV9DU1Ep — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) March 19, 2020

