Celebrity

10 (Downing Street) times Joe Lycett hilariously aced it and won our vote again and again

John Plunkett. Updated September 5th, 2022

As you’ll have seen by now, Joe Lycett’s been making everyone’s day better with his fabulously sarcastic response to Liz Truss’s interview on Laura Kuenssberg’s new BBC1 show.

And it’s not the first time the comedian and TV presenter has made our day better, so enjoy these 10 times Joe Lycett has totally aced it, beginning with the most recent …

1. When he owned the Daily Mail’s furious front page about his Liz Truss comments like this …

2. When he opened the Commonwealth Games like this

(via)

3. His epic parking ticket story on Channel 4’s 8 Out Of 10 Cats which goes viral again at least once a year

(via)

4. When Birmingham’s Lord Mayor opened his kitchen extension

(via)

5. When Joe and a bunch of friends responded like this to that celebrity version of Imagine

(via)

Article Pages: 1 2