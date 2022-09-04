There was an absolutely savage response to this Norwegian divorce query

Social Media

Over on r/MurderedByWords, u/Bulbajamin has shared a screengrab of u/twopinesco finding out the hard way that internet strangers will kick you while you’re down.

As u/Angeret commented –

Too late to put water on that, it’s off to the burns ward of the ICU.

Quite a lot of people had no sympathy for anyone who forgets Google exists.

Yeah seems like you see that kind of thing a lot on reddit. People asking questions you can easily find answers for in just a few seconds on google.

TechGore60

It’s everywhere. I work at an expensive private college in the US and moderate the parent FB board. I want to yell, HAVE YOU LOOKED IT UP FIRST?! 600x a day.

MotherOfSons

My favorite are questions like “hey I just moved here what bus/train goes to x” Did they not have fucking google maps where you came from???

The bruns

Others were on the side of the poor soon-to-be-divorced word-murder victim.

I’m mean it doesn’t hurt to ask, the comments might get you additional useful information that you couldn’t get from a simple Google search.

98raider

I think he probably just wanted to share his pain and hoping for someone to say ‘ohhhhh nooooo poor you how come 🥺🥺🥺’

-tobyt

I ask dumb shit on reddit sometimes because I feel like you’re more likely to get an answer explained like a human to a human rather than trying to comb through a buzzfeed article to try to find the information you need.

STREXincEmployee

Almost inevitably …

That’s Norway to talk to people

hairy_potto

