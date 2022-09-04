When a cat sees a bear for the first time is 8 seconds of furry relatability
We’ve never seen a bear in the wild, but we imagine that if we did, we’d do this face too.
Code brown. We have a code brown.
Or, to put it another way –
That is a look of deep concern if I ever saw one.
IPutThisUsernameHere
WANT MORE POKE?
Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook
READ MORE
This dog bearly makes it and it’s the most jaw-dropping 6 seconds you’ll watch today
Source r/funny Image screengrab