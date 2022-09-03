The tale of this guy’s favourite ‘sex music’ was gripping enough – but wait until you hear the music

Relatinship dilemma of the week is surely this, a tale shared on Reddit by a guy who was frustrated that his girlfriend doesn’t like his ‘sex music’.

To be more specific, the sex music he has been playing for the thick end of the last two years.

The story is gripping (and funny) enough – but wait until you hear the music.

please read this and then listen to the song. you are not prepared for the song pic.twitter.com/MZTlNfFJDC — cait (@punished_cait) September 2, 2022

Here’s the tale in full.

And the music!

this is the song https://t.co/ta9HSW7B4N — cait (@punished_cait) September 2, 2022

Mind. Blown.

The story went wildly viral and here are some of the many things people were saying about it.

I’m laughing so hard I can’t stand up.

Still

That song sounds like an orchestra for squeaky toys with a dolphin chorus — Hat. Taking a break other than cats. ♿ 😷🌻 (@ActivistHat_) September 2, 2022

She didn’t WAIT 2 years. She was gobsmacked into silent shock for 24 months.

What else did she do in those 2 years? Anything? My guess is she laid there in shock for two rotations around the Sun. — Mariana O’Leary (@mmoleary78) September 2, 2022

absolute best part of me sharing this is all the people replying to describe how disgusted and upset their pets became after hearing this song. thank you — cait (@punished_cait) September 2, 2022

real life beast aggro spell — cait (@punished_cait) September 2, 2022

so far we have received reports of dogs, cats, and birds. someone play this for their horse i want to see something — cait (@punished_cait) September 2, 2022

Hudmo has been made aware https://t.co/IaeJHVB23c — Ben Serrure (@BenSerrure) September 2, 2022

I am crying. pic.twitter.com/MsmEsILUSi — Weirdo in Residence (@_Subcutaneous_) September 2, 2022

Source Twitter @punished_cait Reddit u/TylerLife

