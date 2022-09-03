Either the best or worst reason to mark someone down on Facebook Marketplace
The Australian @breakfastshirts TikTok account is run by Crotti, co-founder of the Breakfast Shirts business, seller of outrageously patterned shirts which are – it says here – perfect for breakfast time.
A recent video has gone viral after Crotti told the story of his brother’s Facebook Marketplace experience.
It’s a wild ride.
@breakfastshirts 4 star rating. PART 1. #australia #fyp #viral #breakfastshirts #marketplace ♬ original sound – Breakfast Shirts
TikTok users were incensed on behalf of Crotti’s brother.
They shared a part 2, with the explanation. Brace yourself …
@breakfastshirts Part 2, any words of advice for my brother are welcome. #6burnerbbq #fyp #funny #australia #breakfastshirts ♬ BILLIE EILISH. – Armani White
Crotti added –
‘Any words of advice for my brother are welcome.’
TikTokers may not have had much in the way of advice, but they had a lot to say.
We’re just glad he took it so well. Presumably, he’s now working on his handshake.
One person shared this cautionary tale for anyone going after that extra star.
If you’re in the market for a Breakfast Shirt, this is their website.
Source @breakfastshirts Image Screengrab