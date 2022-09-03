9 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks of the week

Life

It’s been another long week so hopefully these 9 favourite comebacks that went viral over the last seven days will help take the edge off just a little bit.

1. ‘That one is gonna sting …’

(via)

2. ‘Computer maker fails to understand his company made work from home possible …’

(via)

3. ‘Breed some friends’

(via)

4. ‘Pulling the old reversal’

(via)

5. ‘Inconvenienced by an employee having a seizure’

(via)

6. ‘How many times GRR Martin can be murdered?’

(via)

7. ‘Maybe just try being nice to other people?’

(via)

8. ‘Sweden has free tuition college. Dude tries to rag on that…’

(via)

9. ‘Go boil your head’

Boris Johnson – Buy a new kettle & save £10 a year on your electricity bill. 👀 pic.twitter.com/IMtIiwJk4k — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) September 1, 2022

I bought myself a new rapid boil kettle today. It cost me £33. In 3 years, it will have almost paid for itself with the money it saves on electricity. I already feel incredibly relieved at the immeasurably insignificant impact this will have on my £6.5k a year energy bills. — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) September 2, 2022

