It’s that time of the week – as if you didn’t know already – when we round up 13 of the funniest pictures that went viral on Reddit this week.

1. ‘Went to the zoo today and I’m 99% sure that’s not a Cheetah …’

2. ‘Why are you littering?’

3. ‘The packaging on my new toothbrush. If you turn the toothbrush on the whole thing vibrates lol’

4. ‘My wife is making a charcuterie board for a bachelorette party. She gave me the scraps’

5. ‘This sign I found in a public restroom’

6. ‘A good friend had just bought a Civic SI and asked if I’d swap him for a weekend so he could take his girl to the mountains in my LandRover. I said sure. While away he asked how the Civic was working for me. I sent him this photoshopped shot of his car and some random dude fishing’



7. ‘Looks like a Survey Pilot’s last day today’

8. ‘Patented Anal Alarm Clock’

9. ‘Only Gold and Swedish fish are acceptable in the workplace’



10. ‘Fox misspelled Alabama today’

11. ‘The homework assignment my 5 year old daughter was given. I am so confused’

12. ‘Mailman gifted my grandma this, so she wouldn’t get anymore paper cuts’

13. ‘New flavor of donuts at my local grocery store.



