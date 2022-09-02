‘What’s the best answer to being called ugly?’ – 23 stunning smackdowns

Life

Here are some A++ comebacks worth putting in your back pocket the next time anyone is less than complimentary about your appearance.

They come courtesy of Distorded_Girl who started it all when they asked this on Reddit.

“What’s the best answer to being called ugly?”

And the smackdowns came pouring in. We’ve read them all – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have to, and here are our favourites.

1.

‘Hopefully that’s all we have in common.’

Annoying_pain_in_ass

2.

‘And even I wouldn’t fuck you.’

elenchusis

3.

‘If I had a dollar for every time someone called me ugly, you’d think I was handsome.’

GreyFoxNinjaFan

4.

‘I’ve been called worse things from better people.’

That-End-322

5.

‘I once had a guy tell me that he would find me attractive if I wasn’t fat. I basically went “Whew! Good thing I’m fat!”

Low-Stick6746

6.

‘Th-thanks, you too!’

quotidianmask

7.

‘I’ve got a face only a mother would love, and your mother loves me very much.’

fenris_dallocort

8.

‘Just go “And?” and look at them all confused as if they just pointed out something irrelevant about you, like the colour of your hair.

‘People really break when you give them an anticlimactic reaction.’

Particular_Fudge4856

9.

‘I see, you are an expert in this field.’

MajinChibi1

10.

“So what?” Flat, emotionless and dismissive. They want a reaction from you, deny them that.’

Panda881

11.

‘Omg twins!’

Dry_Concern_9139

12.

‘Classic Cyrano de Bergerac: “I give you this to work with, and that’s the best insult you can come up with?”

Terpsichorean_Wombat