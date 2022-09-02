Twitter is trialling the much-requested edit button but tweeters aren’t keen – 17 favourite reactions

Social Media

Why is it that Twitter typos are mysteriously invisible until the tweet gets 50 retweets?

If you’re often torn between deleting your masterpiece and letting the world forever think you called Boris Johnson a count, then your troubles might soon be over.

if you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button this is happening and you'll be okay — Twitter (@Twitter) September 1, 2022

To be exact, your troubles might be over if you’re prepared to subscribe to Twitter Blue and can spot your typo within 30 minutes of tweeting it.

Tweets will be editable for 30 minutes after posting (way too long) and will show an edit history. Very inadvisable to react to any tweets less than 30 mins old, then. And all because some people are prissy about their typos https://t.co/4aQkLZyDI1 — Alex von Tunzelmann (@alexvtunzelmann) September 1, 2022

Clicking on the link will show the edit history, for those who can be bothered.

First look at what an edited tweet will look like following the launch of Twitter’s 'Edit' button. pic.twitter.com/iXZX9Tguzx — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 1, 2022

I've been an edit-button skeptic, but 30-minute limit, "this tweet has been edited" flag, and click-through-to-see-the-original is a pretty good set of guardrails. — Angus Johnston (@studentactivism) September 1, 2022

the really fun part about having a tweet edit history is that only people who fact check or are curious will use it. people pushing nonsense will know full well that anyone convinced by the nonsense will never, ever bother to look in any case. a 30 minute edit window seems bad — Chris Boyd 🇬🇧🇵🇭🇺🇦 (@paperghost) September 1, 2022

Despite the edit button being the most-requested feature, the Twitter trend was fuelled by the people worried about the repercussions – plus a few planning their own repercussions.

Here’s a taste of that reaction.

1.

Get ready for a whole new world of bad… 1. You know that cute puppy meme you liked & retweeted yesterday? Well it's now a racist, bigoted far-right meme and you're still on record liking/promoting it. https://t.co/mlYOkBHMcW — Andrew James Carter (@Carter_AndrewJ) September 1, 2022

2.

Bringing in an edit button would deny us glorious tweets like these pic.twitter.com/jd2jRLMmBP — Tits McGee (@Scientits) September 1, 2022

3.

Right. So I've got 30 minutes to tweet out "Michael Gove is great" and try and get Gove to RT it before I edit it to "Michael Gove fucks dogs". Got it. The challenge is on. https://t.co/mbmE7f6EnW — Rob Manuel 🧻 (@robmanuel) September 1, 2022

4.

5.

If Twitter does introduce an edit button it will be the end of an error. — Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) September 1, 2022

6.

This is going to mess with UK libel laws so bad lol. You can currently get sued for RTing stuff. What happens when you RT and then someone changes their tweet to libel? https://t.co/Y0RQFppEcS — Katy Montgomerie 🦗 (@KatyMontgomerie) September 1, 2022

7.

8.

We have no use for an edit button, we never mispell words. https://t.co/CjjwRE1cSL — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) September 1, 2022

9.