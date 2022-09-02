The ‘Musical Instruments With Chaotic Auras’ account does what it says on the tin – 14 freaky favourites

Twitter

The Musical Instruments with Chaotic Auras Twitter account – @MusicalChaotic – shares pictures of weird and wonderful instruments – but mostly weird, to be honest.

These are a few freaky favourites.

1.

pic.twitter.com/jaYCsdqXav — Musical Instruments with Chaotic Auras (@MusicalChaotic) August 25, 2022

2.

pic.twitter.com/N19CMknyNZ — Musical Instruments with Chaotic Auras (@MusicalChaotic) July 23, 2022

3.

pic.twitter.com/OXeq0MyxVB — Musical Instruments with Chaotic Auras (@MusicalChaotic) July 14, 2022

4.

pic.twitter.com/OE3zqHZq59 — Musical Instruments with Chaotic Auras (@MusicalChaotic) July 13, 2022

5.

pic.twitter.com/FmjmmoA6E1 — Musical Instruments with Chaotic Auras (@MusicalChaotic) July 31, 2022

6.

pic.twitter.com/7byCQtXjz9 — Musical Instruments with Chaotic Auras (@MusicalChaotic) July 12, 2022

7.

pic.twitter.com/mLhtTCxC2l — Musical Instruments with Chaotic Auras (@MusicalChaotic) August 13, 2022

8.

What tune are you playing on the 43,000 year-old bone flute? pic.twitter.com/snfvpqib6z — Musical Instruments with Chaotic Auras (@MusicalChaotic) August 3, 2022

9.

pic.twitter.com/Z1hZWPJHMu — Musical Instruments with Chaotic Auras (@MusicalChaotic) September 1, 2022

10.

pic.twitter.com/BpxvvETf2z — Musical Instruments with Chaotic Auras (@MusicalChaotic) July 29, 2022

11.

pic.twitter.com/S11HBjEtdn — Musical Instruments with Chaotic Auras (@MusicalChaotic) August 31, 2022

12.

You’ve heard of the violin, now get ready for the violence pic.twitter.com/gD4t56Dw46 — Musical Instruments with Chaotic Auras (@MusicalChaotic) July 19, 2022

13.

pic.twitter.com/6q9D5n7H9f — Musical Instruments with Chaotic Auras (@MusicalChaotic) September 1, 2022

14.

pic.twitter.com/yvINVJFYxs — Musical Instruments with Chaotic Auras (@MusicalChaotic) July 30, 2022

BONUS – The undeniable godfather of musical instruments with chaotic auras, Max Vandervorst, playing drainpipes with squeaky pig toys.

Her: I wonder what he’s thinking about My brain at any given moment: pic.twitter.com/ttr411saLo — Musical Instruments with Chaotic Auras (@MusicalChaotic) August 29, 2022

Follow @MusicalChaotic to get these beauties as they happen.

