The ‘Musical Instruments With Chaotic Auras’ account does what it says on the tin – 14 freaky favourites

Poke Staff. Updated September 2nd, 2022

The Musical Instruments with Chaotic Auras Twitter account – @MusicalChaotic – shares pictures of weird and wonderful instruments – but mostly weird, to be honest.

These are a few freaky favourites.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

BONUS – The undeniable godfather of musical instruments with chaotic auras, Max Vandervorst, playing drainpipes with squeaky pig toys.

Follow @MusicalChaotic to get these beauties as they happen.

