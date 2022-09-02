The ‘Musical Instruments With Chaotic Auras’ account does what it says on the tin – 14 freaky favourites
The Musical Instruments with Chaotic Auras Twitter account – @MusicalChaotic – shares pictures of weird and wonderful instruments – but mostly weird, to be honest.
These are a few freaky favourites.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
What tune are you playing on the 43,000 year-old bone flute? pic.twitter.com/snfvpqib6z
9.
10.
11.
12.
You’ve heard of the violin, now get ready for the violence pic.twitter.com/gD4t56Dw46
13.
14.
BONUS – The undeniable godfather of musical instruments with chaotic auras, Max Vandervorst, playing drainpipes with squeaky pig toys.
Her: I wonder what he’s thinking about
My brain at any given moment: pic.twitter.com/ttr411saLo
Follow @MusicalChaotic to get these beauties as they happen.
