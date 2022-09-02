This ‘concerned citizen’s fire engine complaint is this week’s most outrageously entitled thing

Life

Most outrageously entitled person of the week is surely this, a ‘concerned citizen’ who wasn’t happy about having fire engines driver close to her home.

Especially when she’s asleep because the sirens wake her up.

The letter went viral after it was shared on Reddit and, well, best have a read for yourself

That sound you can here is the internet hollering into next week (the bit about legal action was the icing on the cake).

Let’s hope the firefighters remember to take the long way round should they ever have need to dial 999 (or 911).

‘I doubt they are doing practice runs at night with the sirens on.’

Real_2020 ‘Whoever is driving the fire truck for practice non-emergency runs.’ That’s it. That’s all it takes to know you’re dealing with someone so stupid. Top it off – 10pm- 9am nightly … ok guys!! Let’s tell the entire town not to cause ANY FIRES around this time ok! Because fires are easily scheduled.’

cleoromea ‘Nightly practice runs?! Not like they’re practicing going to the store … ‘You just hope people like that won’t ever need their services . Then, it’s going to be awkward.’

Ok-Roof-978 ‘I prefer the audible sound of near by fire trucks over the inaudible distant screams of people burning alive.’

JamesUpton87

Source Reddit u/Inadequate_Robot