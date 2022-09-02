Politics

Nadine Dorries on Boris Johnson’s partygate fines is so David Brent it’s uncanny

John Plunkett. Updated September 2nd, 2022

Not the first time we’ve featured Nadine Dorries on these pages and it surely won’t be the last. But it might be the last time we feature her while Boris Johnson is PM.

Here she is on Newsnight discussing Johnson’s legacy – specifically, those two fines for partying while the nation was in lockdown – and it’s so David Brent it’s uncanny.

Feels like a Comic Relief sketch or something. Except it’s real. Well, as real as it gets these days.

To conclude …

And this.

Source Twitter @BBCNewsnight