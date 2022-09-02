Nadine Dorries on Boris Johnson’s partygate fines is so David Brent it’s uncanny

Politics

Not the first time we’ve featured Nadine Dorries on these pages and it surely won’t be the last. But it might be the last time we feature her while Boris Johnson is PM.

Here she is on Newsnight discussing Johnson’s legacy – specifically, those two fines for partying while the nation was in lockdown – and it’s so David Brent it’s uncanny.

“I’m sure there are lots of Prime Ministers who’ve received fixed penalty notices for lots of things” Cabinet Minister Nadine Dorries looks back on Boris Johnson’s partygate fine Watch the full film this eve on BBC 2 at 10:30pm pic.twitter.com/W4FQSjTH9d — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) September 1, 2022

Feels like a Comic Relief sketch or something. Except it’s real. Well, as real as it gets these days.

Nadine Dorries boasting about receiving two fixed penalty notices for speeding. — Sam (@SamTomoWorld) September 1, 2022

She won’t need to worry soon Liz’s is getting rid of speed limits. — Mrsoonaghfairylights (@mrsfairylights) September 1, 2022

The fact she was so desperate to clarify that her penalty notices weren’t for partygate wonderfully undermines her initial point that Johnson’s fines were no big deal. — Andy Brown (@AndyBrown1990) September 1, 2022

Johnson is the first ever Prime Minister to receive a FPN – unless Mad Nads knows about previous PMs who have kept it a secret. — Noel Sergeant (@noel_sergeant) September 1, 2022

I don’t understand how this is our actual life here. Still, at least our leaders have cured impostor syndrome. — Neil Crump (@PyramidHead76) September 1, 2022

my cousin died as a result of him speeding on his motorcycle, minimising this stuff when you’re in such a senior public position is gross — Cole (@ItsColOutside) September 1, 2022

To conclude …

30 seconds of pure shambles pic.twitter.com/LYp1YY0EZy — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) September 1, 2022

And this.

