‘If Parents Followed Through on Empty Threats’ (Don’t try this at home)

With three young children of his own, comedian Jimmy Rees is no stranger to the ups and downs of parenting.

He’s produced quite a few sketches on the topic, including a guide to the school holidays and what it’s like to be a stay-at-home parent.

“What’s your emergency?” “My four-year-old son has stuck a crayon up his brother’s bum. Can you please arrest him?” “What the f…”

YouTube users loved it.

OMG….I’ve used so many of these over the years …and laughed just as hard as jimmy trying to keep a straight face 🤣 😂…I have no regrets!!

Leanne Wheeler

Thanks for the new ideas Jimmy! I can’t wait to test them out 😂

Greatest guineapig

I’m not saying having kids isn’t the most important and selfless thing you can do, or that all the stress and heartache isn’t worth it. I’m just casually mentioning that this video makes me feel ecstatic about my childless status.

Little Cat Feet

Jason Jason Jason, this is one of your best and funniest skits!!!

Nicholas Patterson

Guilty!!! Somehow threats just escalate, you may start with “no dessert” then “off to bed” but it often ends up with “Santa’s little birds are hearing this”!!!

Honey McDonald

Still remember that one time my dad actually followed through on a threat and snapped my Tomb Raider PS disc in half…

LilBec83

One mother confessed to following through on a threat. Well, sort of.

I told my toddler if she didn’t pick up her toys, Mommy would put them in the trash. She refused. I got a trash bag and cleaned up. She never let Mommy clean up again. She’s now 14 and still talks about it…no clue that bag is still in the garage. 18th birthday present maybe? 🤣

Amy Myers

Maybe save something that special for the 21st.

