Latest in a let’s face it almost daily series, comeback of the day goes to this exchange shared by xx over on Reddit.

We wrote about the original tweet a few days back but if any of the responses deserved their own moment in the spotlight, then it was surely this one.

Mega ooof.

‘Breed some friends,’ said Redditor DrewBk who shared it.

‘How dare people desire fun after 40 years old.’

thefaceinsid3 ‘Millenials are already in their 40’s though?’

I_just_came_to_laugh ‘It takes old people a while to learn new things, like how Millennials are all adults mostly in their 30’s and 40’s.’

ComradeJohnS “I want to get married and have 100 kids so I can have 100 friends and no one can say ‘no’ to being my friend.” -Michael Scott

