People are really ripping into this bigot’s terrible reaction to a colourful school display

Pics

The prolific Redditor u/beerbellybegone has spotted this contrary and bigoted reaction to what – to most of us – looks like a bright and welcoming classroom for Early Years stage children.

Miss Trunchbull called. She wants her educational ethos back.

Redditors called him out. N.B. US spellings left unedited.

“It’s about colors and ABC’s,” as he points to examples of colors and letters…

Manaze85

I sometimes wonder if these kinds of people get offended when a rainbow appears in the sky.

stoneandritualok

“Listen I have no problem with colors, but they all have to be separate. No arranging them by wavelength.”

Nick268

Can’t believe this teacher is blatantly displaying Rainbows! Rainbows are religious, no religion in school!😡 Rainbows are a biblical promise from God that he won’t murder us wholesale again.

Ursaminor1984

Why are all the teachers quitting?!?

DT073

As much fun as it is to laugh at idiots like this, remember that schools are being governed by people that think like this.

Meb2x

Colors improve cerebral development, I don’t think that’s what they want for kids.

Coderman9316

We need more thinkers less believers

Sugar_addict002

This anecdote from u/hoost07 shows that, sadly, the bigot in question isn’t alone.

One time my 4-year-old daughter wore a shirt with a rainbow on it to preschool. When I picked her up, I noticed that she was wearing the backup outfit we keep in her classroom in cases of spills. I asked the teacher about it the next day because the rainbow shirt didn’t seem spilled on or messy. The teacher told me that my daughter had to change because her shirt had a political message which is not allowed. It was a rainbow… on a 4-year-old child’s shirt.

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

READ MORE

This graduate’s pride flag reveal was the perfect way to leave her bigoted university

Source r/facepalm Image r/facepalm