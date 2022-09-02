Amanda Holden’s viral TikTok fits fabulously into Basic Instinct and it’s a 5* watch

Celebrity

You will surely already have seen that bizarre Amanda Holden TikTok which might be the most viral thing she’s ever done.

Amanda Holden’s TikTok is scarier than the entire Halloween movie franchise pic.twitter.com/71uwBRUVac — Kim Richards’ Bunny (@scottgayham) August 31, 2022

Now comedian Matt Highton has very cleverly parachuted it into the interview scene from Basic Instinct – you remember, that one – and it’s a fabulous 5* watch.

The mash up you didn't know you wanted today. Amanda Holden's TikTok put into the interview from Basic Instinct. pic.twitter.com/OOX2Kc83Yw — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) September 1, 2022

Aced it!

We didn’t ask for this, but by Jove we deserved it. — audiosilver (@Audiosilver) September 1, 2022

Oh fkn hell…this is hilarious 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/BKxIHGVodp — Pauline6668 (@Paulieb668) September 1, 2022

