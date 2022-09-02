Celebrity

Amanda Holden’s viral TikTok fits fabulously into Basic Instinct and it’s a 5* watch

John Plunkett. Updated September 2nd, 2022

You will surely already have seen that bizarre Amanda Holden TikTok which might be the most viral thing she’s ever done.

Now comedian Matt Highton has very cleverly parachuted it into the interview scene from Basic Instinct – you remember, that one – and it’s a fabulous 5* watch.

Aced it!

And in the unlikely event you don’t already, follow @MattHighton on Twitter here!

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Twitter @MattHighton