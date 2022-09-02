25 favourite funny tweets of the week

Twitter

Congratulations on hanging on in there until Friday, and commiserations if you work weekends.

Whether you’re starting to wind down or bracing yourself for the next shift, you can’t go wrong with this stellar list of funny tweets from the past seven days.

Give your faves a follow.

1.

Me calming down my family with my Belfast accent: pic.twitter.com/ecjCEcwGTG — Dave Magee (@DaveLaFaro) August 29, 2022

2.

By the time you’re 40 years old, you should have six months of savings, a plastic bag filled with plastic bags, and a personal vendetta against at least two household appliances. — Abby Heugel (@AbbyHasIssues) August 29, 2022

3.

It’s not being passive aggressive, it’s leaving little clues for people to solve the mystery of why I’m pissed off — James Cook (@jamesecook) August 30, 2022

4.

How do people keep their house clean? I’ve literally spent the last 8 hours scrolling Facebook asking myself this very question. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) August 30, 2022

5.

If I say goodnight and an hour later you see me online it's not that I lied it's just that I failed. — ☠️ ℙ ☠️ (@PoisonWhiskeyxx) August 29, 2022

6.

7.

They should announce a sequel to Groundhog Day and then just re-release the original. pic.twitter.com/cYRABmR7k6 — jim rose circus (@jimrosecircus1) August 30, 2022

8.

well well well if it isn’t me writing all the things from last week’s to-do list on this week’s to-do list — ely kreimendahl (@ElyKreimendahl) September 1, 2022

9.

Do you know what I’ve learned after 59 years of living on this planet? Your culinary experience improves once you realize your smoke alarm isn’t a cooking timer. — Tim (@Qwertyings) August 27, 2022

10.

happy birthday to me. i am 25. pic.twitter.com/MB0qeiX8Ui — veronika (@chloegirI) August 30, 2022

11.

The guy is playing for both teams, and he’s also watching himself from the stands ￼￼ pic.twitter.com/vNAqqSKe7Z — football shithousery (@FootballMissess) August 29, 2022

12.