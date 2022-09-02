17 funny and essential topical tweets from this week

Politics

We’ve spotted some great topical tweets this week, and we’ve gathered the ones that either came too late to make it into a relevant round-up or were just free-floating out there with an unmissable take on current affairs.

It’s like a news round-up, but with laughs.

1.

Hold a chicken in the air

Pump raw shit into the sea

Spend six weeks abroad

As we face catastrophe

Leave a trail of lies

Written on the Brexit bus

And condemn us all

To the new PM Liz Truss pic.twitter.com/qEjS0VAg1d — Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) August 29, 2022

2.

Work begins on govt’s £5 billion broadband rollout, in order to ensure everyone can Google how to prepare and cook roadkill over the winter. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) August 30, 2022

3.

It’s not that the government isn’t reading the room; it’s that the room they’re reading is the dining hall in the workhouse from Oliver Twist, while digesting a heavy meal in a leather armchair, warmed by a blazing log fire, swilling brandy, and dreaming of hedge funds. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) August 30, 2022

4.

Sept 5th – Liz Truss becomes PM

Sept 6th – Liz Truss goes to Balmoral to meet the Queen

Sept 12th – Liz Truss officially declared as missing.

Sept 30th – Liz Truss is found lost in a toilet in the castle's West wing, unable to find the door & surviving by eating bits of loo roll — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) September 1, 2022

5.

2016: sunlit uplands 2022: hard border with the Magic Kingdom pic.twitter.com/oMT1tshitE — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) August 30, 2022

6.

We should definitely privatise our NHS… Look how well it’s worked out for energy, rail, water, dentistry, Royal Mail, etc — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) August 30, 2022

7.

May all of you live in homes as nice as any of Rishi Sunak's 12 houses, with salaries matching Owen Paterson's second job, central heating as warm as Nadhim Zahawi's stables, and holidays as regular as Boris Johnson's — David__Osland (@David__Osland) August 27, 2022

8.

Is that because she’s threatened by their IQ? pic.twitter.com/6N7hjVoiZI — Shaun Keaveny 💙 (@shaunwkeaveny) September 1, 2022

9.