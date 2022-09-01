You can file this photo of the seized Mar-a-Lago documents under ‘Smoking Gun’ – 19 favourite reactions

Politics

An August 8th raid on Mar-a-Lago saw the FBI retrieve 13 boxes of sensitive documents which former-president Trump and his legal team had claimed weren’t there.

Mar-a-Lago raided by @FBI, says former President Trump in a statement. pic.twitter.com/nhwKXbH4ZM — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) August 8, 2022

In response, his lawyers filed a Motion for Judicial Oversight and Additional Relief, asking for a ‘special master’ to review the documents due to the security clearance required. Slightly at odds with Trump’s repeated insistance that he had declassified them all.

They should appoint Hillary Clinton as the special master to review Trump's Mar-a-Lago documents. She already has the security clearance necessary. — Vinnie Longobardo (@VLongobardo) August 22, 2022

The Department of Justice’s rebuttal came in the form of their own filing, clarifying that their operatives had received the necessary additional clearance. They shared a very damning image of just a few of the documents in question.

NEWS: DOJ's new filing includes. photo of the classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago on Aug. 8. https://t.co/nm567c96bi pic.twitter.com/0U2hoSogxQ — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) August 31, 2022

DOJ releases photo of some documents recovered in Trump's office at Mar-a-Lago.The filing says in some instances "even FBI counterintelligence personnel and DOJ attorneys conducting the review required additional clearances before they were permitted to review certain documents." pic.twitter.com/drGOBBhqC5 — Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) August 31, 2022

Completely missing the point of spreading the documents out for the photograph, Trump turned it into yet another accusation of misconduct, via his Truth Social account.

for a liar, he is terrible at lying https://t.co/GYw7dw6WSJ — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) August 31, 2022

"The photo was staged!!!" Yes. And? Where did they say it wasn't staged? They laid the documents out so they could take the picture, you goons. — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) August 31, 2022

I see Trump's going with the "I did NOT have those stolen classified documents strewn all over the floor. Those stolen classified documents were stored neatly in cartons" defense. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) August 31, 2022

The image didn’t deter Trump’s supporters, who either accepted or pretended to accept his cries of foul, but it looked like a smoking gun to everyone else.

Never forget that the person who did this ran a winning presidential campaign arguing that his opponent could not be trusted with classified information. https://t.co/DmvWiA1eJk — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) August 31, 2022

TRUMP: Russian spies wouldn’t look in a box of framed magazine covers. Duh. pic.twitter.com/jyw5zQ4o1p — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) August 31, 2022

a good sign that the documents you took are secret is when the recovered documents need security clearance to process. https://t.co/1sOUQZqCQf — Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) August 31, 2022

The floor of our trivia writing room pic.twitter.com/aHYiC7tWHD — TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) August 31, 2022

But…. but…. how was he supposed to know these were top secret government files and not take out menus?

Clearly a simple mistake that anyone could've made 🙄 pic.twitter.com/jX1PoHcE7w — AltSpaceForce 🚀🇺🇸 (@AltSpaceForce1) August 31, 2022

If any other government employee had had this stuff, they would’ve been fired into the Sun. https://t.co/EkkLTuoq7M — Matt Ford (@fordm) August 31, 2022

Imagine this was a photo of Obama’s living room and just try – TRY – to imagine what would be happening on Fox News right now. pic.twitter.com/3Z1ghF7l98 — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) August 31, 2022

