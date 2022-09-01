Politics

You can file this photo of the seized Mar-a-Lago documents under ‘Smoking Gun’ – 19 favourite reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 1st, 2022

An August 8th raid on Mar-a-Lago saw the FBI retrieve 13 boxes of sensitive documents which former-president Trump and his legal team had claimed weren’t there.

In response, his lawyers filed a Motion for Judicial Oversight and Additional Relief, asking for a ‘special master’ to review the documents due to the security clearance required. Slightly at odds with Trump’s repeated insistance that he had declassified them all.

The Department of Justice’s rebuttal came in the form of their own filing, clarifying that their operatives had received the necessary additional clearance. They shared a very damning image of just a few of the documents in question.

Completely missing the point of spreading the documents out for the photograph, Trump turned it into yet another accusation of misconduct, via his Truth Social account.

Donald J. Trump & @realDonald Trump om Terrible the way the FBI, during the Raid of Mar-a-Lago, threw documents haphazardly all over the floor (perhaps pretending it was me that did it!), and then started taking pictures of them for the public to see. Thought they wanted them kept Secret? Lucky I Declassified!

The image didn’t deter Trump’s supporters, who either accepted or pretended to accept his cries of foul, but it looked like a smoking gun to everyone else.

