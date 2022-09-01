This ‘self-aware wolf’ was so close to getting it about student loans and yet so far

Life

Over in the US president Joe Biden is looking to do something to help the 43 million Americans who have federal student debt.

They owe an average £37,667, according to the Guardian, with total federal student debt standing at more than $1.6tn. Under Biden’s plan they will have up to $10,000 of the loan debt forgiven, rising in some cases o $20,000.

But this person wasn’t happy, they weren’t happy at all, and they just went viral in the corner of Reddit called ‘self-aware wolves’.

‘So close to getting it …’ said FearTheViking who posted it.

And here are just some of the many responses it prompted.

‘Conservatives: “It’s super fucked up that the only way many people can pay for their horrendously overpriced college education is by putting their life on the line and that often ends in disgusting, unnecessary, preventable tragedies.” ‘Leftists: “We’ve been saying that this whole–” ‘Conservatives: “AND THAT’S WHY WE CAN’T FORGIVE STUDENT LOANS”

DerangedDeceiver “I don’t want a better world I want to be mad at this one.”

AllMyBeets ‘So wait … his parents are like… I wish more kids would die so it would be fair?’

trogdor1234 ‘Yes. That is the conservative philosophy in a nutshell. Making sure other people suffer is the point.’

The_Super_D

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Reddit u/FearTheViking