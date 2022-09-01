Takedown of the day

Politics

You don’t have to know the ins and outs of the American midterm elections to enjoy this spectacular exchange between Democratic candidate for governor in Georgia, Stacey Abrams, and the Republican incumbent, Brian Kemp.

Kemp begins by asking why Abrams is encouraging people to break the law and the comeback is A++.

STACEY ABRAMS ATE KEMP’S ASS RIGHT ON UP. pic.twitter.com/U1AvzDelZO — Brian Baez (@MentallyDivine) August 31, 2022

Ooof.

And here’s exactly what people made of that.

Oh my goodness watch this pic.twitter.com/JO2s52o8xN — Ben Wexler (@mrbenwexler) August 31, 2022

Don’t come for @staceyabrams unless you can back up your claims. And even then, she’s gonna school you. This is brutal.pic.twitter.com/y5ZTpQzpN6 — Andrew Wortman 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸 (@AmoneyResists) September 1, 2022

Pardon us, we’ll just be watching this clip of Stacey Abrams stuffing Brian Kemp in a locker on repeat. pic.twitter.com/96C7pYldOZ — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) September 1, 2022

And that’s the story of how Stacey Abrams dropped the mic all over Brian Kemp. pic.twitter.com/1TzdjSqHmM — Grant Stern is boosted! (@grantstern) September 1, 2022

Stacey Abrams absolutely f’ng destroyed Brian Kemp. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CyBi9u2u5F — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) September 1, 2022

He’s not even close to being in her league. Wanna see a dead body?? https://t.co/vmy36kqs41 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 1, 2022

To conclude …

911? I just witnessed a murder pic.twitter.com/YCwC3FMJEp — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) September 1, 2022

