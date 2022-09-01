Politics

Takedown of the day

John Plunkett. Updated September 1st, 2022

You don’t have to know the ins and outs of the American midterm elections to enjoy this spectacular exchange between Democratic candidate for governor in Georgia, Stacey Abrams, and the Republican incumbent, Brian Kemp.

Kemp begins by asking why Abrams is encouraging people to break the law and the comeback is A++.

Ooof.

And here’s exactly what people made of that.

To conclude …

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Twitter @MentallyDivine