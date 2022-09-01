We’ve finally found the worst possible take on Pokémon cards
A Redditor named u/Tatarkingdom has shared a spectacularly bad take on Pokémon cards – not their own take, we should point out.
This screengrab of a Facebook post by a religious mother has to be seen to be believed, and even then it’s still such a WTF moment that you’ll be left wondering.
Painting is also capitalised, but we don’t see her camped outside B&Q with a ‘Down with this sort of thing’ placard.
Reddit users shared their thoughts – and these were our favourites.
This is the target audience for those tv evangelists who need money for a new private jet.
cdubsing
She even capitalized “McDonald’s” like it was deified!
BowLit
This shit is how you raise a serial killer.
A-Very-Epic-Gamer
So I take it she doesnt pay her energy bills.
Enough-Minimum-3708
Those kids are either going to turn into copies of her, or run away screaming as soon as they are legally able to do so.
DoubleCyclone
Wait until she finds out Christianity is a middle-eastern religion.
Teh_RainbowGuy
The 2000s called, they want their crazy demomic anime series theories back.
PurpleHando
With the same logic as the religious mum, u/Scorn-For-Stupidity had this to add.
I don’t allow Monopoly in my home because counterfeiting money is a crime.
