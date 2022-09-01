We’ve finally found the worst possible take on Pokémon cards

Weird World

A Redditor named u/Tatarkingdom has shared a spectacularly bad take on Pokémon cards – not their own take, we should point out.

This screengrab of a Facebook post by a religious mother has to be seen to be believed, and even then it’s still such a WTF moment that you’ll be left wondering.

Painting is also capitalised, but we don’t see her camped outside B&Q with a ‘Down with this sort of thing’ placard.

via Gfycat

Reddit users shared their thoughts – and these were our favourites.

This is the target audience for those tv evangelists who need money for a new private jet.

cdubsing

She even capitalized “McDonald’s” like it was deified!

BowLit

This shit is how you raise a serial killer.

A-Very-Epic-Gamer

So I take it she doesnt pay her energy bills.

Enough-Minimum-3708

Those kids are either going to turn into copies of her, or run away screaming as soon as they are legally able to do so.

DoubleCyclone

Wait until she finds out Christianity is a middle-eastern religion.

Teh_RainbowGuy

The 2000s called, they want their crazy demomic anime series theories back.

PurpleHando

With the same logic as the religious mum, u/Scorn-For-Stupidity had this to add.

I don’t allow Monopoly in my home because counterfeiting money is a crime.

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

READ MORE

How to deal with an annoying sibling when you’re trying to organise your Pokémon cards

Source Reddit Image Reddit