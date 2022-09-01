People are sharing their ‘go-to facts which always blow people’s minds’ – 27 jaw-droppers

Life

People have been sharing there go-to facts that always blow people’s minds after Redditor ThePopcornMachine asked this (and you can probably guess what’s coming).

“What is your go-to fact that blows people’s minds?”

Yep, knew it!

Not only are they fascinating, they might also come in useful to fill in those conversational lulls over the dinner table.

1.

‘When it’s so quiet you can hear snow falling, you’re actually hearing the static discharge of the snowflake hitting the ground. It gathers the electricity while it’s falling to Earth.’

KeithCSchatz

2.

‘I just learned this: there are more castles in Germany than McDonalds in the U.S.’

itijara

3.

‘If you sit on a memory foam pillow and fart into it while slowly standing up, the pillow will suck the fart into the foam and store it so when your victim lays their head down, the fart will be released to their nose.’

TheMightySweater

4.

‘Ancient Egypt and mammoths existed at the same time.’

Sir_Scizor20

5.

‘All the Botox in the world, literally every gram, is produced in a factory in Westport, County Mayo, Ireland.’

RedditIsAShitehole

6.

‘Sharks have been around longer than the rings of Saturn.’

itsmyfrigginusername

7.

‘You know when you get up too fast and feel dizzy? squeezing/stiffening your buttocks together stops the dizziness.’

eggypotato-

8.

‘There are more trees on planet earth (~3 trillion) than there are stars in our galaxy (~800 billion).

Note it says our galaxy (the milky way), not the entire universe. Still I find the sheer number of trees on our planet impressive.’

Dependent-Status-880

9.

‘A graveyard is connected to a church while a cemetery is not.’

FirstBankofAngmar

10.

‘There are more ways to arrange a deck of cards than there are atoms on earth.’

stocksNcrpt

11.

‘Giraffes have the same number of neck bones as humans.’

KingKimoi

12.

‘We landed on the moon before someone thought to add wheels to suitcases.

‘Moon landing- 1969.

‘Wheeled luggage invented- 1970.’

No_Application_8698

13.

‘In a group of 23 random people, the probability of two of them sharing a birthday is over 50%.’

pizzaninjatx

‘I have had this explained to me so many times by people far smarter than I but my god I don’t understand why.’

alexlw1987

‘The best way is to phrase the question a little better. People think that “probability of someone in a group of 23 shares a birthday with me” and it doesn’t make sense.

‘But it’s any 23 people share a birthday with any other 22 people and you realize there are a LOT of combinations between all of them.’

Override9636