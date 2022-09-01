Boris Johnson’s Cosplay Bucket List Tour – police edition

News

Boris Johnson has been spending his last week in the top job travelling around the UK, cosplaying as someone who works for a living celebrating his record in office.

By an amazing coincidence, I plan to celebrate Boris Johnson's record with a farewell booing tour.https://t.co/5KxdHcDMkh — Dan Rebellato (@DanRebellato) August 30, 2022

The BBC’s fact checkers have been pretty scathing about his record, but Johnson likes to focus on the positive.

On Wednesday, he was celebrating having delivered 13,790 of the promised 20,000 police officers – which has yet to address the 20,545 officers lost since the Tories gained power.

We have already recruited 13,790 police officers who are giving us the firepower needed to fight crime, put more dangerous offenders behind bars and make our streets safer. pic.twitter.com/8zfRqoQSA5 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) August 31, 2022

He posed for photos, pretended to ride a police motor bike, and accompanied Thames Valley Police on a raid, leaving tweeters wondering whether the police are there to keep him safe from doing his actual job.

Day two in my week of playing with my dressing up box. pic.twitter.com/r4YzbPheGF — Parody Boris (@Parody_PM) August 31, 2022

Christ. As if the police haven’t enough to do without babysitting pic.twitter.com/zpsNedJSi1 — Ayesha Hazarika (@ayeshahazarika) August 31, 2022

You supported the defunding of criminal justice. Every part of the system is in crisis. The courts are at a standstill while you’ve spent a summer on the beach. Victims wait years for justice. There has never been a better time to be a criminal than under this government. https://t.co/7MufCPzIn2 — The Secret Barrister (@BarristerSecret) August 31, 2022

It’s just a relentless stream of humiliation and embarrassment, even in the dying embers of his disastrous premiership. pic.twitter.com/N8K43bSspV — Brendan May (@bmay) August 31, 2022

Is this ‘woke policing’? Why aren’t all these coppers out there catching lawbreakers instead of watching this one make ‘vroom vroom’ noises? https://t.co/LmaYAKO1GT — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) August 31, 2022

Another tough day serving the country by making brum-brum and nee-naw noises. pic.twitter.com/YsPjLkIFYu — Parody Boris (@Parody_PM) August 31, 2022

The Leader of the Twats pic.twitter.com/2iGM3RP8OE — trouteyes (@trouteyes) August 31, 2022

He’s like a medieval child prince that must play with all the world’s toys while courtiers are commanded to look on approvingly. Just go already. And take all your cosplay sets and thumbs ups with you. pic.twitter.com/06wdKVFsEI — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) August 31, 2022

Warming to Boris Johnson’s farewell tour, which so far has featured him digging what looks like some kind of grave & now reminding us about that awkward police questionnaire business. Can’t wait for whatever’s next pic.twitter.com/589W0ukZSI — gabyhinsliff (@gabyhinsliff) August 31, 2022

We’ll leave these here.

I hope someone put a pound in so he could enjoy the ride https://t.co/SZI3NairII — Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) August 31, 2022

