Boris Johnson’s Cosplay Bucket List Tour – police edition

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 1st, 2022

Boris Johnson has been spending his last week in the top job travelling around the UK, cosplaying as someone who works for a living celebrating his record in office.

The BBC’s fact checkers have been pretty scathing about his record, but Johnson likes to focus on the positive.

On Wednesday, he was celebrating having delivered 13,790 of the promised 20,000 police officers – which has yet to address the 20,545 officers lost since the Tories gained power.

He posed for photos, pretended to ride a police motor bike, and accompanied Thames Valley Police on a raid, leaving tweeters wondering whether the police are there to keep him safe from doing his actual job.

We’ll leave these here.

Source Boris Johnson Image Ayesha Hazarika