If you watch only one funny cat video this week, make it this one

Animals

Latest in a far too occasional series, funny cat video of the week is surely this one, shared on Twitter by @_TheFigen who said: ‘His wife came home early! 🤣🤣’

His wife came home early! 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/QhIPMhAKeT — Figen (@_TheFigen) August 31, 2022

Just the 9 seconds we needed right now.

And if it got you in the mood for this sort of thing, here’s another 36 seconds. A proper all-time classic.

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Twitter @_TheFigen