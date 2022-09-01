The 15 funniest things people said about Boris Johnson’s field trip

Pics

Workers laying fibre optic cable at Henbury Farm in Dorset were rudely interrupted by a couple of people curious to find out what working looks like.

The Prime Minister visited Wessex Internet’s site in Dorset today, where work is beginning on a new phase of Project Gigabit, our £5bn programme to roll out more reliable broadband to hard-to-reach areas. This major contract will bring faster speeds to 7,000 properties. pic.twitter.com/7Ggp1gQqsc — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) August 30, 2022

Boris Johnson added a bit of on-brand bragging.

I'm proud that since I took office in July 2019, we have increased coverage of gigabit broadband from 7% of households to 70%. https://t.co/Gm8ZQaN5J8 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) August 30, 2022

Fat lot of good that’ll do when we can’t afford to switch on our routers.

The images from the visit – part of Johnson’s farewell tour of the UK before he passes the baton and the gold wallpaper to the next PM – attracted a lot of attention.

1.

Possibly the saddest thing you'll see today. pic.twitter.com/bjWARDzbDi — Tim Bale (@ProfTimBale) August 30, 2022

2.

The search for a brexit benefit continues. pic.twitter.com/nNH1uoLUUf — Jon de Plume (@MrJonDePlume) August 30, 2022

3.

4.

Today I have mostly been dressing up like someone who works for a living instead of doing my actual job. pic.twitter.com/0WLRDzf9D3 — Parody Boris (@Parody_PM) August 30, 2022

5.

Large void stares at hole pic.twitter.com/r9ei799jAx — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) August 30, 2022

6.

Still looking for Dido pic.twitter.com/2mWFaQ68GV — THE SECRET TORY 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) August 31, 2022

7.

Is this a scene from a new Scorsese film? https://t.co/vdnX2sPlo1 — Malcolm V Tucker 🏴‍☠️🇺🇦 (@Tucker5law) August 31, 2022

8.