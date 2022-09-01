There are not enough faces to palm for this Express front page – 12 scathing responses
News of Boris Johnson’s victory lap of the UK has gone down like an invitation to a monkey pox party – from actual monkeys.
Who the hell does a farewell tour highlighting their achievements when they got sacked for being incompetent, corrupt and a bloody liar to boot?
— tweetspassionatelyintothevoid (@Lucy_cat_lady) August 30, 2022
Travelling around the country on my farewell tour. pic.twitter.com/Bu0DgSBHLa
— Parody Boris (@Parody_PM) August 31, 2022
Thus far, Boris Johnson's farewell tour has been totally fitting: disastrous photo shoots and a generally underwhelming sense underpinning the whole thing. If he could get temporarily lost in a fridge before the end of the week, it will have been perfect.
— Nick Tyrone (@NicholasTyrone) August 31, 2022
Not everyone found the concept so laughable, however. The Daily Express made it their front page splash on Wednesday.
Wednesday's Express: “Farewell… I'm proud of the things we did” #BBCPapers #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/EykjeZPa8U pic.twitter.com/12e1PhHkb5
— BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) August 30, 2022
It got exactly the response you’d expect.
1.
Farewell… I'm proud to have fucked up the country. pic.twitter.com/RuMsn0G9jd
— Parody Boris (@Parody_PM) August 30, 2022
2.
— ♂️ ʟᴀʀʀʏ ᴀɴᴅ ᴘᴀᴜʟ ♂️ (@larryandpaul) August 31, 2022
3.
— christhebarker (@christhebarker) August 31, 2022
4.
People voted for him …and defended him pic.twitter.com/TpKWJ3Kfc1
— Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) August 31, 2022
5.
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 31, 2022
6.
— Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) August 30, 2022
7.
— Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) August 31, 2022
8.
#JohnsonsLegacy pic.twitter.com/nOjjsv271Y
— Simon Threadgold (@dimwittedly) August 31, 2022
9.
Worst recession & inflation in G7
126 crimes in Downing Street
A Brexit more costly than Covid (his government's analysis)
Voted to cover up MP bribery
Refused poor kids school meals
200,000 dead
Knowingly promoted Sex pest
£Billions on fraudulent Covid contracts pic.twitter.com/6hLme3n1Nd
— Femi (@Femi_Sorry) August 31, 2022
10.
— Parody Boris (@Parody_PM) August 31, 2022
11.
“Boris Johnson says he is ‘proud’ of delivering on his promises”
What promises would they be?
* 40 new hospitals?
* £350m/week for the NHS?
* Levelling up?
* Britain as a “science superpower”?
* World-beating test & trace system?
* No raise of tax, VAT or NI?
* 0.7% GDP on aid? pic.twitter.com/T2FuUHjygC
— Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) August 31, 2022
12.
Failed at Everything in public office
Lied about Everything
Tried to Shag Everything https://t.co/xZMR4pgr6p
— Iain Dear (@Iain643) August 31, 2022
To sum up –
I was hoping for an apology https://t.co/NxYWkCAtrE
— cheryl bryson (@cheryl_bryson) August 31, 2022
