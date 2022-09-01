There are not enough faces to palm for this Express front page – 12 scathing responses

News

News of Boris Johnson’s victory lap of the UK has gone down like an invitation to a monkey pox party – from actual monkeys.

Who the hell does a farewell tour highlighting their achievements when they got sacked for being incompetent, corrupt and a bloody liar to boot? — tweetspassionatelyintothevoid (@Lucy_cat_lady) August 30, 2022

Travelling around the country on my farewell tour. pic.twitter.com/Bu0DgSBHLa — Parody Boris (@Parody_PM) August 31, 2022

Thus far, Boris Johnson's farewell tour has been totally fitting: disastrous photo shoots and a generally underwhelming sense underpinning the whole thing. If he could get temporarily lost in a fridge before the end of the week, it will have been perfect. — Nick Tyrone (@NicholasTyrone) August 31, 2022

Not everyone found the concept so laughable, however. The Daily Express made it their front page splash on Wednesday.

It got exactly the response you’d expect.

Farewell… I'm proud to have fucked up the country. pic.twitter.com/RuMsn0G9jd — Parody Boris (@Parody_PM) August 30, 2022

People voted for him …and defended him pic.twitter.com/TpKWJ3Kfc1 — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) August 31, 2022

Worst recession & inflation in G7

126 crimes in Downing Street

A Brexit more costly than Covid (his government's analysis)

Voted to cover up MP bribery

Refused poor kids school meals

200,000 dead

Knowingly promoted Sex pest

£Billions on fraudulent Covid contracts pic.twitter.com/6hLme3n1Nd — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) August 31, 2022

“Boris Johnson says he is ‘proud’ of delivering on his promises” What promises would they be? * 40 new hospitals?

* £350m/week for the NHS?

* Levelling up?

* Britain as a “science superpower”?

* World-beating test & trace system?

* No raise of tax, VAT or NI?

* 0.7% GDP on aid? pic.twitter.com/T2FuUHjygC — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) August 31, 2022

Failed at Everything in public office

Lied about Everything

Tried to Shag Everything https://t.co/xZMR4pgr6p — Iain Dear (@Iain643) August 31, 2022

I was hoping for an apology https://t.co/NxYWkCAtrE — cheryl bryson (@cheryl_bryson) August 31, 2022

