Pics

Boris Johnson told people to beat the cost of living crisis with a new kettle – 17 boiling hot takedowns

John Plunkett. Updated September 1st, 2022

With just a few days to go until Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street, the outgoing PM had some advice for people struggling with the unprecedented cost of living crisis that has gripped the country on his watch.

And if there was ever a 17-second clip to sum up his so-called premiership, this has got to be it.

And as you might imagine, the takedowns came pouring in. These were boiling hot.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2