Boris Johnson told people to beat the cost of living crisis with a new kettle – 17 boiling hot takedowns
With just a few days to go until Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street, the outgoing PM had some advice for people struggling with the unprecedented cost of living crisis that has gripped the country on his watch.
And if there was ever a 17-second clip to sum up his so-called premiership, this has got to be it.
Boris Johnson – Buy a new kettle & save £10 a year on your electricity bill. 👀 pic.twitter.com/IMtIiwJk4k
— Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) September 1, 2022
And as you might imagine, the takedowns came pouring in. These were boiling hot.
1.
Just get a new kettle kids and you’ll save a tenner on your £7,500 energy bills
Visionary gibberish from the outgoing PM
— Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) September 1, 2022
2.
Prepare for your electricity bill going up to £5,400 in January by getting a kettle that will reduce it to only £5,390! Energy crisis sorted. You’re very welcome, goodbye! https://t.co/G2teAQV04C
— Parody Boris (@Parody_PM) September 1, 2022
3.
Thank goodness he made it back from his holidays to deliver this gem…
— Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) September 1, 2022
4.
"I nearly froze to death because my energy bill was £3,500"
"How did you survive?"
"Bought a kettle for £20 and made my money back in two years" https://t.co/J4a6JJzHB7
— Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) September 1, 2022
5.
Get a ‘party donor’ to pay for the kettle & it will only cost you a peerage. https://t.co/qPgLmyn96b
— James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) September 1, 2022
6.
Got all the big calls right. pic.twitter.com/6NiVlIY6iT
— Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) September 1, 2022
7.
Thank you Boris, I’m going to put my tenner towards my £5,000 fuel bill https://t.co/xnMxJSDwnX
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 1, 2022
8.
"So if you buy 300 new kettles, you'll save £3000 a year" https://t.co/vACMu1WOro
— James Serafinowicz (@flidby) September 1, 2022
9.
We have waited ages for Boris Johnson & the Govt of which Liz Truss is a part to advise us what we should do about the extraordinary living crisis that we are facing and FINALLY who knew the answer was a NEW KETTLE?
— nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) September 1, 2022