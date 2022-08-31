‘What is the craziest thing that’s ever happened to you?’ – 17 proper jaw-droppers

Life

People have been sharing the incredible but true stories that happened to them after Redditor DaRealRandom asked this.

“What is the craziest thing that’s ever happened to you?”

And we’ve read them all – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have to, and here are our 17 favourites.

1.

‘I (American) was visiting the UK for the first time. I got to my hostel and started chatting with the Australian guy in the bed above mine. When I mention where I’m from, he says there’s a famous restaurant there he really loves and goes to with his family every time they visit.

‘Turns out it was a place I used to work. He says “Hey I have a picture of our server from the last time I was there, maybe it’s someone you know.” It was me.’

snake_juicy

2.

‘I opened my wallet to show my friends I had no monies, and a moth flew out of it.’

Plethorian

3.

‘I had a beater car in college. It was an ancient Plymouth, made mostly out of duct tape and rust. I had all of my college books in it. Just kept them there. Easier for studying. Go out to my car and grab what I need. Engineering books, too. So super super expensive.

‘Someone stole my car out of my driveway with all my books in it.

‘Police report, all that. No joy. I was heartbroken. How in the world could I do my homework? How could I continue the semester? I was totally fucked.

‘My mom offered to take me to school that day. I was just ruined. I had no hope. No idea how I would get by.

‘And on an on-ramp on the way to school, there she sat. I just happened to notice her as we were driving by!

‘The old girl chose that exact moment to throw her transmission. When the thief was out joyriding it around and tried to get on the freeway. And I just happened to notice it sitting there.

‘All my books were still in it.

‘You just don’t get that kind of loyalty with a car anymore. She sacrificed herself in just the right spot so I’d see her and get my books back. I’ll always love that car. Godspeed, you old boat.’

BoredBSEE

4.

‘Was going to see a concert with some friends. Printed my ticket at home. This was before mobile tickets were ubiquitous. We all decided to meet at a bar about a mile from the venue, then walk over after a few drinks.

‘Have our drinks and some food and head to the venue. When we get there, I suddenly realize I don’t have my ticket on me. Panicked, I run back to the bar. Check my car in the parking lot, nothing. Head inside the bar, check the table we were at, look everywhere. No ticket.

‘Bummed and dejected, I leave the bar and begin to trek back to the venue to let my friends know I can’t go with them. While I was waiting at a crosswalk, the wind blows a bit, and with it, a sheet of paper floats past me and comes to a stop on the sidewalk.

‘I reach down, pick it up, and it’s my goddamn printed ticket. One of the best days of my life.’

cparksrun

5.

‘I’m a medic and firefighter. We once had a call for something normal, like chest pain or something, I can’t remember. The caller said he was in his barn/garage, which isn’t weird really around here.

‘Anyway we pull up on scene and something just felt off. No idea why but something just told me in my gut that something was wrong.

‘I decided to do a 360 around the building before we went through the door at the front that was clearly the entrance. I walk around and come to a window on the side of the building and look in.

‘There was a shotgun rigged to the door. The guy had set a booby trap for us. And he had hung himself as well.

‘We kicked in this plexiglass type material on the side of the building and entered that way. Guy was dead. Nothing we could do about it at that point.

‘I would have been the first through that door. No idea why I didn’t just walk through it that day.

‘Edit: I’ll try to answer some of the questions here.

‘No idea why the guy did what he did, but my hypothesis in situations like this and mass shootings and the like is angry suicide.

‘The reason I made entry before police were present was because they were more than 30 minutes away and if the guy wasn’t dead I would have attempted to revive him. I assessed the scene and made a risk/reward decision and decided it was safe enough for me to enter from the side of the building.

‘I’m not religious and I think it was just training and experience that made me double check the scene. Something looked off to me at the time but I can’t even point out what it was. I’ve been in emergency services for about 15 years and this is just one story of weird shit that has happened in that time.

‘And thanks to everyone for saying kind things about me still being here. I’m glad I’m here too.’

pokemon-gangbang

6.

‘My dad wrote a book a very long time ago, and signed the copy that he gave to his in-laws. Years after he had died I loaned the signed copy to a guy I was dating. We stopped seeing each other and he never gave it back.

‘Years later I decided I wanted a copy of my dad’s book even though it wouldn’t be my signed copy so I ordered it used on Amazon. The book that arrived is the signed one I’d loaned out. Turns out he had sold it to a used bookstore, and I just happened to order from them.’

SSSS_car_go

7.

‘I was walking through the woods with my boyfriend in high school and we found some papers scattered everywhere. They were really old and gross but we were like “oh what if it’s the DB Cooper briefcase” or something and picked up a sheet to see what it was and it WAS A HOMEWORK ASSIGNMENT I COMPLETED AND TURNED IN DURING THE 4TH GRADE.

‘Nothing could have prepared me to see my own name in my own childhood handwriting in the middle of the woods lol.’

JewishFightClub