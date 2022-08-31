Sign of the week

Pics

We’ve seen a few variants on this anti-litter sign before but never this particular one, and it’s a genre that always raises a smile.

‘Why are you littering?’ asked rocketboy44 who shared it over on Reddit.

And just a few of the things people said about it.

‘This reminds me of demand management research that tested which communications elicited the most action. And it was the “your neighbors are doing better than you” one that had the most impact. Not “do it to save money” or “do it to save energy” … but “you suck compared to others” lol’

threwaweigh657 ‘Why would you check all the boxes if you have one for ‘all of the above’?

Kazko25 ‘Well they said they’re stupid didn’t they.’

Commercial_Leg_5108

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Reddit u/rocketboy44