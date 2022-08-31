17 very funny suggestions of four-word speeches for Liz Truss

Politics

On the 5th of September, the UK will have a new prime minister, and – barring a freak incident in which she’s offered the job of Queen or says something so catastrophically stupid that even Tory Party members think she’s gone too far – it’s going to be Liz Truss.

People are thrilled.

I've volunteered for Liz Truss's campaign team to help out with slogans for the next six months. Everyone's saying that 3 words do the trick, as with 'Get Brexit done'. I thought of 'Wrap up warm'. It's got that good mix of folkiness, urgency and gaslighting that wins votes. — Michael Rosen 💙💙🎓🎓 (@MichaelRosenYes) August 30, 2022

The only positive Liz Truss has going for her is she’s not Boris Johnson. But that positive is immediately cancelled out by the fact she’s Liz Truss. https://t.co/agsTkyttAp — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) August 30, 2022

Feature on Mikhail Gorbachov, who oversaw the collapse of the Soviet Union. Followed by a feature on Liz Truss who will oversee the collapse of Britain #Newsnight — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) August 30, 2022

Otto Von Jizzmark, who always has an eye on the political temperature, asked people to provide a taste of what’s to come.

Write Liz Truss' first speech as Prime Minister in four words. pic.twitter.com/seayodxBHN — Otto Von Jizzmark (@Ottojizzmark) August 30, 2022

We can’t rule out the possibility of one of these turning out to be an accurate prediction.

1.

2.

Exter-minate, exter-minate, exter-minate, exter-minate. — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) August 30, 2022

3.

We are a grandmother. — Richard Coles (@RevRichardColes) August 30, 2022

4.

5.

I am still shit https://t.co/gcPiNAwACQ — My Name Is Keith, and I'm a flunky #StarmerOut (@TheSocialistDad) August 30, 2022

6.

Please call me Margaret — The Other Salmon of Doubt #FBPE #Ukraine 🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@george_salmon) August 30, 2022

7.

Please lower your expectations…. — gabyail #FBPE 🇺🇦🇪🇺 END POVERTY 💙 #RejoinEU (@abigailinthedel) August 30, 2022

8.

9.