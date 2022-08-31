People are paying tribute to the late Mikhail Gorbachev by sharing his iconic Pizza Hut advert

News

The last leader of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev, has died aged 91.

Ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, one of the most influential politicians of the 20th Century, has died aged 91 https://t.co/P2A0aMJQEz — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) August 30, 2022

His Perestroika (restructuring) and Glasnost (openness) reforms brought a new era of greater communication between the Soviet Union – and later on, Russia – and the West.

Despite the systematic undoing of many of Gorbachev’s achievements by the Putin regime, he is still recognised as one of the most positively influential political figures of the 20th century.

Tributes poured in.

There’s an old saying, “Never meet your heroes.” I think that’s some of the worst advice I’ve ever heard. Mikhail Gorbachev was one of my heroes, and it was an honor and a joy to meet him. I was unbelievably lucky to call him a friend. All of us can learn from his fantastic life. pic.twitter.com/All5suSke1 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) August 30, 2022

One of the great figures of the 20th Century, Mikhail Gorbachev’s pursuit of reform forged a path for diplomacy over conflict. He will forever be remembered as the last leader of the Soviet Union who had the courage and conviction to end the Cold War. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) August 30, 2022

Gorbachev has died: sources. A flawed but fundamentally decent man, he was better than Yeltsin and so much better than Putin. https://t.co/vTWqNQ8J1d — John Sweeney (@johnsweeneyroar) August 30, 2022

The coming of Gorbachev was the advent of a better era. An imperfect man whose actions led to the end of the Cold War. What followed was a once in a hundred years or more opportunity to build a better world – and they… the politicians on all sides… fucked it. — Otto English (@Otto_English) August 30, 2022

At inflection points in history some leaders rise, others falter. Mikhail Gorbachev, who passed away today, rose to make our world safer. He was imperfect, as we all are. But he had a vision for stability over chaos and ultimately freedom over repression. We need more of that. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) August 30, 2022

RIP Gorbachev. You stopped me worrying about the possibility of nuclear conflict for a bit. — Rich Neville (@RichNeville) August 30, 2022

Really sad that Mikhail Gorbachev has died: a decent, well intentioned, principled man who tried to rescue the unrescuable. ‘I studied the law & saw it wasn’t observed in our country.’ In private he was charming & surprisingly amusing. It wasn’t his fault things went so wrong. — John Simpson (@JohnSimpsonNews) August 30, 2022

If you were born and grew up during the Cold War, as people of my generation and older did, Gorbachev was iconic. From the early 80s onwards there was always a sense that progress was being made. As with Mandela. What a mess the world is in now. — Jane Merrick (@janemerrick23) August 30, 2022

Rest in peace, Mikhail Gorbachev. My god, you aimed for better. pic.twitter.com/Q1YfWMIUDk — Brendan May (@bmay) August 30, 2022

It is, perhaps, a particularly fitting tribute for the man who helped to end the Cold War, let the light shine into some of Russia’s darker corners and welcomed western businesses to the country, that a 1997 Pizza Hut advert featuring the former leader and his granddaughter should have been widely shared as news broke of his death.

Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, has died, per AFP. He allowed companies like Pizza Hut to enter into Russia, and thus one of the greatest commercials of all time was created. RIP: pic.twitter.com/Hpqs2sxtWe — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) August 30, 2022

Time to watch the Gorbachev Pizza Hut advert pic.twitter.com/mEZ8cj2ss5 — Ellie Mae O'Hagan (@elliemaeohagan) August 30, 2022

Thoughts with Pizza Hut at this difficult time — Benjamin Butterworth (@benjaminbutter) August 30, 2022

Glasnost, perestroika and this Pizza Hut advert – RIP Mikhail Gorbachev, who's died aged 91. https://t.co/FnBz42o0k9 — Luxmy Gopal (@luxmy_g) August 30, 2022

One final slice of pizza.

Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, has died at

age 91.

Times have changed. Pizza Hut

pulled out of Russia in July.

RIP.pic.twitter.com/FkR20zihR4 https://t.co/eFVJ1RaPkz — Deke Bridges (@dekebridges) August 30, 2022

Perhaps the committed Communist developed a slight taste for capitalism, because Pizza Hut wasn’t his only foray into advertising.

In 2007, he featured in this Annie Leibovitz-shot ad campaign for Louis Vuitton.

Mikhail Gorbachev – USSR leader, statesman, pizza fan, the face of Louis Vuitton.

1931 – 2022. R.I.P.

