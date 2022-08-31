News

People are paying tribute to the late Mikhail Gorbachev by sharing his iconic Pizza Hut advert

Poke Staff. Updated August 31st, 2022

The last leader of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev, has died aged 91.

His Perestroika (restructuring) and Glasnost (openness) reforms brought a new era of greater communication between the Soviet Union – and later on, Russia – and the West.

Despite the systematic undoing of many of Gorbachev’s achievements by the Putin regime, he is still recognised as one of the most positively influential political figures of the 20th century.

Tributes poured in.

It is, perhaps, a particularly fitting tribute for the man who helped to end the Cold War, let the light shine into some of Russia’s darker corners and welcomed western businesses to the country, that a 1997 Pizza Hut advert featuring the former leader and his granddaughter should have been widely shared as news broke of his death.

Perhaps the committed Communist developed a slight taste for capitalism, because Pizza Hut wasn’t his only foray into advertising.

In 2007, he featured in this Annie Leibovitz-shot ad campaign for Louis Vuitton.

Mikhail Gorbachev – USSR leader, statesman, pizza fan, the face of Louis Vuitton.

1931 – 2022. R.I.P.

