Politics

Edwina Currie told Martin Lewis not to call the cost of living crisis a ‘catastrophe’ and was owned into next year

John Plunkett. Updated August 31st, 2022

Former Tory MP and cabinet minister and several other things besides Edwina Currie has weighed in on the cost of living crisis and it’s as predictable as it is infuriating.

Currie, it seems, was moved to act after spotting this tweet by Money Saving Expert and all-round good egg, Martin Lewis, after the latest predictions forecast inflation could hit as high as 22%, a new post-war record.

While we count down the minutes until Truss says she’s far too busy to take part, this is what Currie had to say.

And – quite apart from the fact that he didn’t use the word catastrophe – each of these people’s responses was totally spot-on.

Beginning with the man himself.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

To conclude …

Source Twitter @Edwina_Currie