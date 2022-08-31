Edwina Currie told Martin Lewis not to call the cost of living crisis a ‘catastrophe’ and was owned into next year

Politics

Former Tory MP and cabinet minister and several other things besides Edwina Currie has weighed in on the cost of living crisis and it’s as predictable as it is infuriating.

Currie, it seems, was moved to act after spotting this tweet by Money Saving Expert and all-round good egg, Martin Lewis, after the latest predictions forecast inflation could hit as high as 22%, a new post-war record.

Dear @trussliz / @RishiSunak the cost of living crisis has left millions worried how they’ll make ends meet. I’d like to formally invite you, as the new PM, to join me asap once you take office for a special hour’s @itvMLshow discussion/Q&A to answer/ease people’s concerns. — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) August 31, 2022

While we count down the minutes until Truss says she’s far too busy to take part, this is what Currie had to say.

I would like you, Martin, to stop using words like “catastrophe,” and instead advise people take sensible steps to reduce the effect on their families and businesses.

And stop pretending that governments can do everything.

They can’t. https://t.co/MZ50dixNjH — Edwina Currie (@Edwina_Currie) August 31, 2022

And – quite apart from the fact that he didn’t use the word catastrophe – each of these people’s responses was totally spot-on.

Beginning with the man himself.

1.

It is a catastrophe Edwina! While there are steps people can take to help themselves (I explain them in todays email https://t.co/bS4J70hBbx) Energy bills by Jan will cost on avg over half the full state pension & bigger proportion of basic UC. No sensible steps cover that! https://t.co/VkKgD8wXdm — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) August 31, 2022

2.

Everything that's wrong with Britain encapsulated in one moronic tweet by one dreadful human being. A wealthy Tory who has nothing to worry about, gaslighting the poor and the fearful – telling the people who paid her wages and funded her pension, to just suck it up obediently. https://t.co/VcoZDq6KSk — NeilMackay (@NeilMackay) August 31, 2022

3.

There’s no sensible way to budget their way out of these insane price rises. People are already doing everything they can and they will still be unable to live you unfathomably ridiculous pie. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 31, 2022

4.

I would like people who won't be absolutely financially devastated by this situation to stop suggesting that any of this could be solved by turning your thermostat down 2 degrees and washing at low temperatures, you clueless, heartless halfwits. https://t.co/J9NN4NV2Cq — Malcolm V Tucker 🏴‍☠️🇺🇦 (@Tucker5law) August 31, 2022

5.

Finally Edwina Currie unmasks the real villain in this cost of living crisis – the man whose career has been dedicated to helping people save money, who put his money where his mouth is through charitable donations, and who has correctly identified the need for government action. https://t.co/gs35Qi4u1C — Duncan Hothersall🌹 (@dhothersall) August 31, 2022

6.

I would like you, Edwina, to stop thinking people give a solitary fuck what you think. People have done all they can but they can’t force an energy cap, only the government can do that. — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) August 31, 2022

7.

Martin Lewis is an expert in his field. You did something with eggs. https://t.co/58j2gtKwXA — Sarah Phelps (@PhelpsieSarah) August 31, 2022

8.

The oh so patronising "I would like you, Martin" annoyed me the most here, even more than the fuckheaded point which you just expect from them. https://t.co/7o0KzIghr3 — Christina Martin (@christinamartin) August 31, 2022

9.

Please do tell me, Edwina, how can I prepare myself for not being able to afford to run my dialysis machine?! It may not be a catastrophe for you but it is for many of us! How dare you!!! — I said what I said 🇵🇸✊🏻 (@byewig1921) August 31, 2022

10.

"Taking sensible steps" is like putting a couple of sandbags down when a tsunami is coming. You have no idea how badly it's going to hit everyone. https://t.co/Laldl15beS — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) August 31, 2022

11.

More Tory normalisation of atrocity. Get ready for the "the poor are just really bad at budgeting" as they continue to try and downplay the CATASTROPHE their criminal mismanagement will visit on this country. Of course, you'd expect nothing else from a psychopath like Currie. https://t.co/XG6S33UDRF — Elinor Elliot (@ElliotElinor) August 31, 2022

12.

How can a pub take ‘sensible steps’ to mitigate an energy bill rise from £2000 to £7000 pcm? That wipes out their profit and renders the business unviable. So they close.

You are insanely out of touch. pic.twitter.com/O9eTmybQSY — Snow (@Lookinupatstars) August 31, 2022

13.

Would "get a competent government" count as one of those "sensible steps"? https://t.co/eVIBblICl0 — Daniel Sohege 🧡 (@stand_for_all) August 31, 2022

To conclude …

Governments can't do everything but they could do something, as opposed to absolutely fuck all. https://t.co/J9NN4NV2Cq — Malcolm V Tucker 🏴‍☠️🇺🇦 (@Tucker5law) August 31, 2022

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Twitter @Edwina_Currie