Boris Johnson is on a farewell tour to highlight his achievements – no, seriously

Politics

On the 7th of July, Boris Johnson stood in front of the famous door of 10 Downing Street and addressed the nation with these words –

“I want you to know that from now until the new Prime Minister is in place, your interests will be served and the government of the country will be carried on.”

He then proceeded to go on holiday twice, cosplayed as a soldier, flew in a fighter jet, had two large parties and refused to make any decisions or take any action, because that would be the job of the next prime minister.

It was less the behaviour of a prime minister in a crisis than the wish list of a ten-year-old.

BREAKING: Boris Johnson has explained he is sadly unable to take any further action on the energy crisis because it would disturb his holiday in Greece x — Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@BBCLauraKT) August 14, 2022

What was the Cabinet doing? Either campaigning to beccome the next prime minister, or talking about why they backed the horse they did in that particular race.

Tories have allowed Johnson to squat uselessly in Downing St for far too long.

💷inflation to 18%,

🌊raw sewage in beaches

⚡️energy cap rising

🆘families struggling

🚆⚖️ 👩‍🏫strikes

👨‍⚕️shortages

Zombie Tories can’t even run a leadership contest properly in the national interest — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) August 22, 2022

Now, as the countdown to the new prime minister – Liz Truss …it’s going to be Liz Truss – reaches the final few days, Boris Johnson has embarked on a ‘farewell tour’, to promote and celebrate his legacy.

No, really!

Boris Johnson will kick off a farewell tour of Britain today as he spends his last week as prime minister highlighting his achievements in 10 Downing Street https://t.co/NJnXoV9SJn — Times Politics (@timespolitics) August 30, 2022

Here’s what people thought of Johnson’s final grift as PM.

1.

Boris Johnson’s national tour – the criminal always returns to the scene of the crime. — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) August 30, 2022

2.

Just off on a tour of the country to highlight my achievements oh I’m back already. — Parody Boris (@Parody_PM) August 30, 2022

3.

Arsonist to tour smoking ruins. https://t.co/kP7pHnYLVs — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) August 30, 2022

4.

Boris Johnson’s UK tour itinerary leaked pic.twitter.com/rm9fbBNYOk — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) August 30, 2022

5.

What’s he doing to do for the other 6 days 23 hours https://t.co/3aSMbKKfya — . (@twlldun) August 30, 2022

6.

There literally is no end to his vanity. Cost of living spiralling out of control and he wants a lap of honour with people clapping him like seals. https://t.co/xXJEEQOwtK — Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) August 30, 2022

7.

1) setting a record for the number of ministers to resign over a scandal 2) avoiding further questions about lockdown parties at Number 10 3) having a farewell tour to celebrate 1 & 2 pic.twitter.com/y6JeacBC21 — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) August 30, 2022

8.