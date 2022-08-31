Politics

Boris Johnson is on a farewell tour to highlight his achievements – no, seriously

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 31st, 2022

On the 7th of July, Boris Johnson stood in front of the famous door of 10 Downing Street and addressed the nation with these words –

“I want you to know that from now until the new Prime Minister is in place, your interests will be served and the government of the country will be carried on.”

He then proceeded to go on holiday twice, cosplayed as a soldier, flew in a fighter jet, had two large parties and refused to make any decisions or take any action, because that would be the job of the next prime minister.

It was less the behaviour of a prime minister in a crisis than the wish list of a ten-year-old.

What was the Cabinet doing? Either campaigning to beccome the next prime minister, or talking about why they backed the horse they did in that particular race.

Now, as the countdown to the new prime minister – Liz Truss …it’s going to be Liz Truss – reaches the final few days, Boris Johnson has embarked on a ‘farewell tour’, to promote and celebrate his legacy.

No, really!

Here’s what people thought of Johnson’s final grift as PM.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2