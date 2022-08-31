Celebrity

Alan Sugar’s been trolling homeworkers and this comeback was A++

Poke Staff. Updated August 31st, 2022

If there’s one thing Alan Sugar doesn’t like – well, obviously there are lots of things Alan Sugar doesn’t like – but if there’s one thing he really, really doesn’t like, it’s people working from home.

Despite all the evidence suggesting it can be a good thing for all sorts of reasons, here’s what the Apprentice man made of civil servants not travelling to the office.

And here he is again, after someone suggested technology meant it didn’t matter where you work.

And we mention it because this comeback was as succinct as it was brutal.

Boom.

Although – hard to believe we know – Sugar won’t be changing his mind any time soon.

Separate, but very possibly related …

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Twitter @hannahrosewoods