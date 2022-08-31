Alan Sugar’s been trolling homeworkers and this comeback was A++

Celebrity

If there’s one thing Alan Sugar doesn’t like – well, obviously there are lots of things Alan Sugar doesn’t like – but if there’s one thing he really, really doesn’t like, it’s people working from home.

Despite all the evidence suggesting it can be a good thing for all sorts of reasons, here’s what the Apprentice man made of civil servants not travelling to the office.

And here he is again, after someone suggested technology meant it didn’t matter where you work.

And we mention it because this comeback was as succinct as it was brutal.

You made home computers Alan pic.twitter.com/wUweI799Y3 — Hannah Rose Woods (@hannahrosewoods) August 30, 2022

Boom.

Although – hard to believe we know – Sugar won’t be changing his mind any time soon.

A large percentage of people who work from home are lazy gits they got to like the life created by the pandemic. What about nurses,doctors, cleaners, restaurant staff, builders and decorators, taxi and truck drivers they cant work from home but provide the lazy gits a service. — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) August 31, 2022

Separate, but very possibly related …

'Amsprop is Lord Sugar’s privately owned Real Estate vehicle. Since 1985 Amsprop has steadily continued to build an impressive property portfolio essentially focused upon ultra-prime Central London and core City of London freehold properties.' https://t.co/SnVqodE1lf — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) August 30, 2022

