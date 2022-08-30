This outrageously entitled customer’s one-star review got just the response it deserved
Outrageously entitled customer of the day goes this person who left a one-star review for this restaurant complaining that they put you on hold and never come back.
Which might sound like a legitimate complaint until the restaurant fills you in with exactly what happened in their 10/10 response.
A proper jaw-dropper.
“Well maybe you shouldn’t hire people who are going to do that!”
PierreVonSnooglehoff
“Please provide me their medical documents and free appetizer.”
“Ma’am you are blocking the ambulance” -EMT
basement_scientist32
‘I absolutely love when establishments destroy people in such a professional format and sound so polite while doing so.’
Crysonox
‘That’s the beauty of written responses to things. Way easier to to write in a tone different than how you are feeling than to express it verbally – especially in person. It still baffles me when I see a coworker send a frantic or angry email that clearly shows that they are triggered.’
WeAreReaganYouth
To conclude …
‘It’s ok sometimes to fire the customer.’
vonclodster
