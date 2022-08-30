Life

This outrageously entitled customer’s one-star review got just the response it deserved

Poke Staff. Updated August 30th, 2022

Outrageously entitled customer of the day goes this person who left a one-star review for this restaurant complaining that they put you on hold and never come back.

Which might sound like a legitimate complaint until the restaurant fills you in with exactly what happened in their 10/10 response.

A proper jaw-dropper.

“Well maybe you shouldn’t hire people who are going to do that!”
PierreVonSnooglehoff

“Please provide me their medical documents and free appetizer.”

“Ma’am you are blocking the ambulance” -EMT
basement_scientist32

‘I absolutely love when establishments destroy people in such a professional format and sound so polite while doing so.’
Crysonox

‘That’s the beauty of written responses to things. Way easier to to write in a tone different than how you are feeling than to express it verbally – especially in person. It still baffles me when I see a coworker send a frantic or angry email that clearly shows that they are triggered.’
WeAreReaganYouth

To conclude …

‘It’s ok sometimes to fire the customer.’
vonclodster

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Reddit u/rnountdiablo