This cop went the extra mile to catch these fly tippers and very satisfying it was too

Cop of the day is this police officer who went the extra mile to track down this fly tipper and very satisfying it was too.

‘Officer was so infuriated, he was ready to get down on all fours,’ said BrooklynJewishMom who shared it over on Reddit.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

‘He said, “Kid, we found your name on an envelope at the bottom of a half a ton of garbage, and just wanted to know if you had any information about it.”

jllauser

‘Officer, I cannot tell a lie. I put that envelope under that half ton of garbage.’

Sparky-Malarky

‘If you’re going to leave your garbage like that you deserve to go to court. Especially with that amount.’

Tyrondav-of-hypergat

‘I used to landscape for commercial properties and condo developments and one day during our litter pickup I found several bags of garbage tossed over the fence into conservation land.

‘Luckily, one of the bags caught and ripped which spread the garbage, including a cable bill with the address of the unit who dumped the garbage over the fence. I was so happy to “supervise” the cleanup done by the unit owner as she was one of the worst customers I ever had to deal with.’

4dubdub8

‘My uncle did this, when I was a kid. He rented a large dumpster because he was doing house and roof renovations. The dumpster was placed in his driveway. The dumpster arrived a week before the renovations began. He had the dumpster for some days, it was halfway with garbage that didn’t come from him. His neighbors dumped their trash into the dumpster.

‘My uncle was furious. My aunt wanted him to leave it alone. It was trash. But my uncle wouldn’t let it go. He was furious because these neighbors were the ones, who ignored and pretended the family didn’t exist. They wouldn’t allow their kids to play with my cousins. They were actively shunning my uncle and his family.

‘So he looked through every garbage bag to find something to identify the owners. Then he proceeded to toss their garbage back on their porches.’

Bubbly_Satisfaction2