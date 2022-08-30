Life

People love how this barman helped a woman being harassed and it’s brilliantly done

Poke Staff. Updated August 30th, 2022

People loved this tale of how a brilliant barman came to the rescue of a woman being harassed.

The tale was shared by @trinityallie on Twitter a little while back and has just gone wildly viral on Reddit.

This is why.

“If this guy is bothering you, put your pony tail on your other shoulder, and I will have him moved. He’s giving ME the creeps.”

The bartender’s called Max, by all accounts, and he ended up commenting on it on Reddit.

Here are our favourite things other Redditors said about it.

‘Mac done an ocular pat-down and the risk was eliminated.’
RedKing_21

‘Bartender: The ponytail is on the other side, it’s a GO GO GO.’
Basic-Judge-1059

‘And a tactical assault team descends from zip lines on the ceiling (which is only ten feet high and seems excessive, but whatever), instantly surrounding him with drawn MP5s.’
The_Hyphenator85

‘Honestly bartenders have been some of the chillest people I’ve met.’
throw7716

