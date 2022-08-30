People love how this barman helped a woman being harassed and it’s brilliantly done

Life

People loved this tale of how a brilliant barman came to the rescue of a woman being harassed.

The tale was shared by @trinityallie on Twitter a little while back and has just gone wildly viral on Reddit.

This is why.

Bravo!

“If this guy is bothering you, put your pony tail on your other shoulder, and I will have him moved. He’s giving ME the creeps.”

Just in case you were wondering …

I made him pose for this after the guy left lol just to show my appreciation — trinity👑✨ (@trinityallie) June 14, 2021

He ended up having to literally yell at the guy he said “you need to get tf away from these girls who clearly are not interested” & the dude said “that was a little aggressive” and he said “well ur aggresssively hitting on them & you need to leave” 😂🤍 — trinity👑✨ (@trinityallie) June 15, 2021

The bartender’s called Max, by all accounts, and he ended up commenting on it on Reddit.

Here are our favourite things other Redditors said about it.

‘Mac done an ocular pat-down and the risk was eliminated.’

RedKing_21 ‘Bartender: The ponytail is on the other side, it’s a GO GO GO.’

Basic-Judge-1059 ‘And a tactical assault team descends from zip lines on the ceiling (which is only ten feet high and seems excessive, but whatever), instantly surrounding him with drawn MP5s.’

The_Hyphenator85 ‘Honestly bartenders have been some of the chillest people I’ve met.’

throw7716

To conclude …

Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear Hawaiian shirts. — Susan Mason (@suewhitifidid) June 14, 2021

And finally, this!

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Twitter @trinityallie