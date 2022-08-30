The moment these BBC Breakfast presenters realise their NSFW error is a fabulous watch

Entertainment

A lovely moment on BBC Breakfast today when presenter Sally Nugent was discussing an entirely innocent story about a property on Rightmove with an unusual pet in the back garden.

Except the newspaper clipping she was reading it from had an NSFW(ish) picture on the other side, which made for interesting viewing as she held it up to the camera.

And the miniature drama of what happened next is a fabulous watch.

'Hold the back page'

When the newspaper review takes an unexpected turn for Sally & Jon on #BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/kcoWZlBea3 — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) August 30, 2022

All about co-presenter Jon Kay’s face, right?

And no-one said it better than critic and presenter, @scottygb.

You can sense the moment someone said in Sally’s ear “CHANGE THE ANGLE YOU’RE HOLDING THAT NEWSPAPER.” pic.twitter.com/veItsbXN2j — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) August 30, 2022

Source Twitter @scottygb