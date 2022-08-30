Entertainment

The moment these BBC Breakfast presenters realise their NSFW error is a fabulous watch

Poke Staff. Updated August 30th, 2022

A lovely moment on BBC Breakfast today when presenter Sally Nugent was discussing an entirely innocent story about a property on Rightmove with an unusual pet in the back garden.

Except the newspaper clipping she was reading it from had an NSFW(ish) picture on the other side, which made for interesting viewing as she held it up to the camera.

And the miniature drama of what happened next is a fabulous watch.

All about co-presenter Jon Kay’s face, right?

And no-one said it better than critic and presenter, @scottygb.

Source Twitter @scottygb